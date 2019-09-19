Huawei Mate 30 series, one of the most hotly anticipated phones' of the year, are set to launch today. The company's grand event in Munich, Germany is special not only because four phones are expected, but also because the new phones are the first to be affected by the US trade ban. The company is expected to launch the vanilla Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Huawei Mate 30 Lite, and Huawei Mate 30 Pro Porsche Design. A very recent report also suggests that these phones won't come with Google apps pre-loaded and won't be launched in the US and Europe.

The Huawei Mate 30 series global launch event will begin at 2pm CEST (5.30pm IST) today. The company will be live streaming the event for the world to see, on YouTube. The prices of the four phones are not known yet, but the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro Porsche Design are expected to be the most expensive of the lot. The Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be a mellower version of the vanilla option, and it should be the cheapest. You can watch event live below.



Even though the event is taking place in Munich, a recent LetsGoDigital report suggests that the phones may not be launched in Europe. Furthermore, Huawei's president of consumer software, Wang Chenglu confirmed to Australian media that the Mate 30 series would not launch with Google's apps or services preloaded. This means no Play Store, Gmail, or Google Maps will be made available. However, the phone will run on the open source Android 10 based on EMUI iterations. More details on how Huawei plans to tackle all of this should be detailed at the event.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro specifications, design (expected)

Renders suggest that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will have a wide notch on top of the display, and it will integrate a 'waterfall' display design with curved edges. The quad camera setup sits in a circular ring at the back, and the phone will have an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro Porsche Design should have a different back panel design inspired by the racing stripes. The renders suggest Red and Black colour options, and a leather-finish texture for better grip.

Previous leaks suggest that the Mate 30 Pro will be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC. It is tipped to pack a 40-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture of f/1.6 – f/1.4, a 1/1.5-inch sensor, an RYYB pixel layout, and Cine Lens feature. The 40-megapixel secondary camera with a 1/1.8-inch aperture and a 120-degree ultra-wide lens will also come with Cine Lens support. It will be assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor that will bring 5X zoom capabilities, while the fourth one is tipped to be a periscope lens.

Other features on the Pro variant include AirGlass protection; 90Hz refresh rate, and a new SuperSensing Camera. A recent leak also reveals that the phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for the 40W fast charging and 27W SuperWireless charging support.

Huawei Mate 30 specifications (expected)

Huawei Mate 30 renders suggest a slightly less wide up front that is seen housing two camera sensors. The phone also doesn't have a 'waterfall' display with curved edges, but bezels are minimal on all sides. Previous leaks suggest that the Mate 30 will also be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC and a triple camera setup is expected on the vanilla option.

The Huawei Mate 30 is tipped to feature two 40-megapixel sensors - primary 40-megapixel camera with a variable aperture of f/1.6 – f/1.4 and 1/1.5-inch sensor and a secondary 40-megapixel camera with 1/1.8-inch sensor and a 120-degree ultra-wide field of view - assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It should come equipped with 3D facial recognition.

Huawei Mate 30 Lite specifications (expected)

Lastly, the Mate 30 Lite renders are seen sporting a quad camera setup in a square-shaped module, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a hole-punch display up front. Specifications wise, the phone is listed on TENAA to run on Android Pie and will feature a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS screen, a 2.2GHz octa-core SoC, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage with microSD card slot for expansion (up to 256GB), 3,900mAh battery with fast charging support, and 4G LTE support. The quad rear camera setup is listed to be equipped with 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel image sensors. It should also come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Huawei Mate 30 Lite will measure 156.1x73.9x8.3mm and weigh 178 grams. In terms of the colour options, Magic Night Black and Aurora are expected.