Huawei Mate 30 series is all set to launch on September 19, and running up to it, the Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Porsche Design, and Mate 30 Lite press renders have been leaked. These leaks show quad rear camera setups, front display panel design, and more. The Huawei Mate 30 Lite is seen to sport a hole-punch display, while the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro have a wide notch. The Mate 30 Pro Porsche Design sees a racing stripe-like design pattern at the back.

Tipster Evan Blass has tweeted multiple photos showing off design details of the entire Mate 30 range. Starting with Huawei Mate 30, the tipster has only shared the front render, showing off a wide notch that houses two front cameras. The phone doesn't have a 'waterfall' display with curved edges, but bezels are minimal on all sides.

The front and back of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro (above) has been shared in another tweet, and it shows a slightly wider notch on top of the display. The sensors inside the notch aren't visible, and the Pro variant sports the 'waterfall' display design with curved edges. The power button is a different red colour, while the back panel has a silver finish. The quad camera setup sits in a circular ring at the back, and the render suggests that the phone may be waterproof as well.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Porsche Design

Coming to Huawei Mate 30 Pro Porsche Design, the phone is seen to sport a different back panel design inspired by the racing stripes. The renders suggest Red and Black colour options, and a leather-finish texture for better grip. Lastly, the Mate 30 Lite is seen sporting a quad camera setup in a square-shaped module, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a hole-punch display up front.

Huawei Mate 30 (left) and Huawei Mate 30 Lite (right)

Previous leaks suggest that the Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 phones are powered by the Kirin 990 SoC. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is tipped to pack a 40-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture of f/1.6 – f/1.4, a 1/1.5-inch sensor, an RYYB pixel layout, and Cine Lens feature. The 40-megapixel secondary camera with a 1/1.8-inch aperture and a 120-degree ultra-wide lens will also come with Cine Lens support. It will be assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor that will bring 5X zoom capabilities, while the fourth one is tipped to be a periscope lens. Other features on the Pro variant include AirGlass protection, 90Hz refresh rate, and a new SuperSensing Camera.