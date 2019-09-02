Technology News
loading

Huawei Mate 30 Series Launch Set for September 19 at Munich Event

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is tipped to sport a dramatically curved display.

By | Updated: 2 September 2019 10:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 30 Series Launch Set for September 19 at Munich Event

The Huawei Mate 30 and its Pro sibling will feature a wide notch

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 30 Pro is tipped to sport dual 40-megapixel cameras
  • The phone might utilise the new Sony IMX600 series sensors
  • Huawei Mate 30 Lite will reportedly flaunt a hole-punch display

Huawei Mate 30 series has been in the leak arena for the past couple of months, but the Chinese smartphone maker has now given an official date for its debut. Huawei has confirmed that the Mate 30 series will go official at an event on September 19 in Munich. As per previous leaks, the company is expected to launch a trio of phones at the event – the Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, and the Huawei Mate 30 Lite. The last will reportedly make its debut as the Huawei Nova 5i Pro in some markets packing quad rear cameras and a hole-punch design.

The official Huawei Mobile Twitter handle has shared a short video revealing the Mate 30 series' launch date on September 19, which falls in line with a previous report claiming that the Mate 30 series will go official in September, with a lot of uncertainties regarding the availability of Google apps on them. As for the phones, the Mate 30 series will be headlined by the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is expected to pack quad rear cameras housed in a large circular module and some notable camera upgrades. An alleged promotional image of the Mate 30 Pro suggests that it will be powered by the in-house Kirin 990 SoC, and so will the standard Huawei Mate 30 phone.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro, just like its predecessor, is expected to pack some serious camera hardware that might include the new Sony IMX600 series sensors. The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro duo has already received the TENAA and Bluetooth certifications. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is tipped to pack a 40-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture of f/1.6 – f/1.4, a 1/1.5-inch sensor, an RYYB pixel layout, and Cine Lens feature. The 40-megapixel secondary camera with a 1/1.8-inch aperture and a 120-degree ultra-wide lens will also come with Cine Lens support. It will be assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor that will bring 5X zoom capabilities, while the fourth one is tipped to be a periscope lens.

As per a leaked render, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature a curved display and will sport a wide notch that will house the 3D face unlock sensors. The phone is tipped to feature an OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Huawei Mate 30 will come equipped with a flat panel. Moreover, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro may feature AirGlass - a replacement for Corning Gorilla Glass - and a new feature called SuperSensing camera.

As per case renders, the Huawei Mate 30 will pack triple rear cameras in a circular module and a wide notch. The Mate 30 Lite, which has already received the TENAA certification and appeared in live images as well, will come equipped with quad rear cameras and might debut as the Huawei Nova 5i Pro in some markets flaunting a hole-punch display.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 30 Series, Huawei September 19 Launch, Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Specifications, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Huawei Mate 30 Pro Specifications, Huawei Mate 30 Lite, Huawei Mate 30 Lite Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Apple Watch Series 2, Watch Series 3 Eligible for Screen Replacement Programme
The Lion King Tops The Avengers to Become 7th Biggest Movie of All Time, With $1.564 Billion at Worldwide Box Office
Huawei Mate 30 Series Launch Set for September 19 at Munich Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What’s New and Different?
  2. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  3. Air India Asks Passengers Not to Fly With Older 15-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Performs Final Lunar Orbit Move, Lander to Separate Today
  6. Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5
  7. Vivo Y15 (2019), Vivo Y17 Price In India Slashed
  8. Infinix Hot 8 India Launch Expected on September 4, Price Tipped
  9. Huawei Mate 30 Series Set to Launch on September 19 in Munich
  10. Amazon Sale Offers Up to Rs. 2,000 Discount on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. World of Warcraft Nostalgia to Boost Activision Blizzard: Barron's
  2. The Lion King Tops The Avengers to Become 7th Biggest Movie of All Time, With $1.564 Billion at Worldwide Box Office
  3. Huawei Mate 30 Series Launch Set for September 19 at Munich Event
  4. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Get Up to Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount Until September 6 in OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon Sale
  5. Apple Watch Series 2, Watch Series 3 Eligible for Screen Replacement Programme
  6. Air India Requests Passengers Not to Fly With Older 15-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops
  7. Computer Glitch in France Delays Hundreds of Flights Beyond
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Performs Final Lunar Orbital Manoeuvre, ISRO Prepares for Separation of Vikram Lander
  9. Samsung Working on a Cheaper Galaxy Fold With 256GB of Onboard Storage: Report
  10. Vivo Y15 (2019) Price in India Cut, Vivo Y17 Price Slashed as Well
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.