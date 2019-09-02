Huawei Mate 30 series has been in the leak arena for the past couple of months, but the Chinese smartphone maker has now given an official date for its debut. Huawei has confirmed that the Mate 30 series will go official at an event on September 19 in Munich. As per previous leaks, the company is expected to launch a trio of phones at the event – the Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, and the Huawei Mate 30 Lite. The last will reportedly make its debut as the Huawei Nova 5i Pro in some markets packing quad rear cameras and a hole-punch design.

The official Huawei Mobile Twitter handle has shared a short video revealing the Mate 30 series' launch date on September 19, which falls in line with a previous report claiming that the Mate 30 series will go official in September, with a lot of uncertainties regarding the availability of Google apps on them. As for the phones, the Mate 30 series will be headlined by the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is expected to pack quad rear cameras housed in a large circular module and some notable camera upgrades. An alleged promotional image of the Mate 30 Pro suggests that it will be powered by the in-house Kirin 990 SoC, and so will the standard Huawei Mate 30 phone.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro, just like its predecessor, is expected to pack some serious camera hardware that might include the new Sony IMX600 series sensors. The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro duo has already received the TENAA and Bluetooth certifications. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is tipped to pack a 40-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture of f/1.6 – f/1.4, a 1/1.5-inch sensor, an RYYB pixel layout, and Cine Lens feature. The 40-megapixel secondary camera with a 1/1.8-inch aperture and a 120-degree ultra-wide lens will also come with Cine Lens support. It will be assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor that will bring 5X zoom capabilities, while the fourth one is tipped to be a periscope lens.

As per a leaked render, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature a curved display and will sport a wide notch that will house the 3D face unlock sensors. The phone is tipped to feature an OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Huawei Mate 30 will come equipped with a flat panel. Moreover, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro may feature AirGlass - a replacement for Corning Gorilla Glass - and a new feature called SuperSensing camera.

As per case renders, the Huawei Mate 30 will pack triple rear cameras in a circular module and a wide notch. The Mate 30 Lite, which has already received the TENAA certification and appeared in live images as well, will come equipped with quad rear cameras and might debut as the Huawei Nova 5i Pro in some markets flaunting a hole-punch display.