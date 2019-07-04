An alleged new render of the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro smartphone has popped up online. The render, which was published on Chinese social media website Weibo, shows a quad camera setup in an interesting new circular design. While earlier rumours had indicated the presence of a rectangular camera module, an alleged glass back of the Mate 30 Pro had surfaced online recently, showing a circular camera cutout. Huawei Mate 30 Pro is believed to be coming later this year, but the company is yet to officially say anything about the phone.

Shared on Weibo by a user, who uses the handle “ichangezone”, the new render shows four camera lenses with a dual LED flash. The render includes Leica branding and notes that the phone will use the company's Summilux-H lens and support 5x optical zoom. Apart from the curved-edges and Huawei branding, no other details are visible on the render.

There is no way to authenticate the render and some are already calling it a fan-made concept, whereas others are questioning its credibility. So, take this with a pinch of salt. Apart from the previously leaked glass back with a circular cutout, we are yet to see anything to support the design shown in the leaked render.

As per previous rumours and leaks, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 SoC and it will be joined by a variant with 5G support using Balong 5000 modem. The phone is also rumoured to be packing a 6.71-inch screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,200mAh battery with support 55W fast charging.