Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate 30 Pro Alleged Render Shows Circular Camera Setup With 5x Optical Zoom Support

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Alleged Render Shows Circular Camera Setup With 5x Optical Zoom Support

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is also seen using Leica-branded lenses.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 18:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 30 Pro Alleged Render Shows Circular Camera Setup With 5x Optical Zoom Support

Photo Credit: Weibo

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is believed to be coming later this year

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 30 Pro is rumoured to be powered by Kirin 985 SoC
  • The Mate 30 Pro phone will be joined by a 5G variant
  • Huawei is yet to say anything about the release of Mate 30 Pro

An alleged new render of the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro smartphone has popped up online. The render, which was published on Chinese social media website Weibo, shows a quad camera setup in an interesting new circular design. While earlier rumours had indicated the presence of a rectangular camera module, an alleged glass back of the Mate 30 Pro had surfaced online recently, showing a circular camera cutout. Huawei Mate 30 Pro is believed to be coming later this year, but the company is yet to officially say anything about the phone.

Shared on Weibo by a user, who uses the handle “ichangezone”, the new render shows four camera lenses with a dual LED flash. The render includes Leica branding and notes that the phone will use the company's Summilux-H lens and support 5x optical zoom. Apart from the curved-edges and Huawei branding, no other details are visible on the render.

There is no way to authenticate the render and some are already calling it a fan-made concept, whereas others are questioning its credibility. So, take this with a pinch of salt. Apart from the previously leaked glass back with a circular cutout, we are yet to see anything to support the design shown in the leaked render.

As per previous rumours and leaks, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 SoC and it will be joined by a variant with 5G support using Balong 5000 modem. The phone is also rumoured to be packing a 6.71-inch screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,200mAh battery with support 55W fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak, Huawei Mate 30 Pro render, Huawei
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple to Replace Its Butterfly Keyboard With Scissor Switch in Future MacBook Models: Ming-Chi Kuo
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Huawei Mate 30 Pro Alleged Render Shows Circular Camera Setup With 5x Optical Zoom Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView to Launch in India Soon, HMD Global Teases
  2. Avengers: Endgame to Re-Release in India on Friday With Extra Footage
  3. Samsung Sued by Australian Regulator Over Misleading Water Resistance Ads
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
  5. Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 SoC, 12-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  6. Lenovo Z6 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. MIUI 10's Latest Beta Brings New Settings Menu, Password Manager: Report
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  10. Google Photos Is Getting These New, Highly Useful Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.