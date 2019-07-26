Huawei Mate 30 series is all set to launch in the latter part of this year, and leaks are picking up pace. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is now tipped to have gone intro trial production phase, and the flagship from the Mate 30 series is reported to ditch the periscope setup, in favour of a new dual cameras that will integrate new large Sony IMX600 series sensors. The film for the Mate 30 Pro has also been leaked, and it also reiterates that the Mate 30 series will not let go of the wide notch.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro display surface film has leaked on Weibo and it shows the wide-notch that was visible in the recent screen protector leak as well. Tipster Ice Universe also says that the phone has entered into its trial production phase, hinting that it should reach mass production soon. The film suggests that the phone will have a curved-edged display on the sides, and little-to-no bezel at the bottom. This is something that has been leaked in the past as well.

Furthermore, a new report on MyDrivers suggests that the flagship amongst the Mate 30 series will incorporate a dual camera setup which will integrate the large sized Sony IMX600 series sensors. The phone will ditch the periscope-style setup seen on predecessor, to integrate a custom rear camera sensor that Huawei and Sony are working together on. The dimensions of this sensor could reach 1/1.7-inches to 1/1.5-inches. If this report holds any weight, then it will set a record for the CMOS size of the phone's camera module.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro had earlier been tipped to adopt an all-glass build that won't have any space for the metallic frame. Moreover, the phone reportedly won't feature any physical buttons and will rely on artificial tactile feedback delivered by a linear motor to mimic the feel of pressing a button. As per a previous leak, the phone will feature a 6.71-inch display and will be powered by the Kirin 985 SoC.