Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate 30 Pro Camera Trumps Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G to Take DxoMark Top Spot, Night Mode Lauded

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Camera Trumps Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G to Take DxoMark Top Spot, Night Mode Lauded

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is capable of recording good texture and detail in almost all conditions, DxOMark says.

By | Updated: 27 September 2019 12:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 30 Pro Camera Trumps Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G to Take DxoMark Top Spot, Night Mode Lauded

Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a 3x tele-lens

Highlights
  • It records better detail at short and medium-range zoom than P30 Pro
  • Huawei Mate 30 Pro scores an overall 121 points
  • It manages to get the highest 131 score in the photo department

Huawei Mate 30 Pro's camera has been reviewed on DxoMark, and the phone gets a massive overall score of 121 points, trumping the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G by four points and taking the top spot. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has managed to top the charts, largely due to its great rear camera photo taking skills. The phone managed to score 131 points in the photo department, and 100 points in the video department. The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G now sits in the second position with 117 points.

DxoMark ran its customary tests during the review process, and lauded the night mode of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The report says that the recently launched phone shines for texture and noise – achieving top scores in both – and that it is capable of recording good texture and detail in almost all conditions while keeping noise levels very low.

The phone also impresses in exposure and colour reproduction, and bokeh simulation results show excellent depth estimation and detail. It also notes that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a 3x telephoto lens instead of relying on the P30 Pro's 5x folded optics. But it says that the new AI-RAW algorithm enables the new phone to record better detail at short and medium-range zoom. The only downside reported is the wide-angle camera at 18mm, which essentially is able to capture narrower field of view as compared to its competitors.

The video score of 100 is just a point behind the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, but it does offer good target exposure, autofocus, and stabilisation. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro lacks HDR recording, though. For its selfie camera, the phone gets a total of 93 points, with 97 for photo and 88 points for video. This brings it into the top five, behind the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Asus ZenFone 6, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Huawei Mate 30 Pro Camera Review, DxOMark, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Huawei Mate 30 Pro Camera Trumps Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G to Take DxoMark Top Spot, Night Mode Lauded
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 29 Malicious Apps Discovered in Google Play Store
  2. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
  3. OnePlus 7T Review
  4. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  5. OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro With 4K QLED Display Launched in India
  6. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IP55 Water Resistance Launched
  7. Why Bard of Blood Creators Don’t Think the Netflix Show Is Political
  8. BSNL’s New Broadband Plan Offers Free Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  9. Lenovo Z6 Pro, Moto G7, Others to Get Discounts, Offers During Flipkart Sale
  10. Redmi 8A vs Redmi 7A
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate 30 Pro Camera Trumps Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G to Take DxoMark Top Spot, Night Mode Lauded
  2. Chandrayaan-2: NASA Says Vikram Lander Had a Hard Landing, Releases Images of Landing Site
  3. Apple Watch Series 5 to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. FIFA 20 India Map Does Not Feature Jammu and Kashmir Yet Again
  6. Facebook-Backed Libra Group Pledges to 'Reassure' Regulators
  7. Uber Unveils Revamped App With More Transit Options, Passenger Safety Features
  8. DoorDash Breach Exposes Data of Nearly 5 Million Users
  9. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IP55 Water Resistance, 8-Hour Playback Launched
  10. Amazon Offers a Way to Delete Alexa Recordings Automatically
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.