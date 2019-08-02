Huawei Mate 30 series is set to release this fall, and leaks have started to pick up pace. A tipster has now revealed the specifications of the phone's rear camera setup, and it looks like the phone will have two 40-megapixel sensors and one 8-megapixel telephoto sensor as well. The tipster suggests that there will be a new feature called Cine Lens integrated into the camera. It is unclear what this new Cine Lens feature can do, but it could bring a more cinematic tone to a video, but this is just speculation from our end. It may be related to its AI Cinema feature, launched with the Huawei Mate 20 series last year.

According to tipster Rodent950, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will have one 40-megapixel camera with a variable aperture of f/1.6 – f/1.4, 1/1.5-inch sensor RYYB pixel layout, and Cine Lens feature support while taking video. The second camera also has a 40-megapixel 1/1.8-inch sensor with a 120 degree ultra-wide lens and the same Cine Lens support. The third 8-megapixel telephoto sensor has 5X zoom capabilities. It is said to sport a quad camera setup with the fourth one speculated to be the periscope lens.

If these specifications are true, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will come with improved low-light capability, and will be able to capture greater detail thanks to the large 1/1.5-inch sensor. This refutes a previous rumour that suggested the Mate 30 phones will sport two large Sony IMX600 series custom made sensors instead of the quad camera setup seen last year. Notably, Huawei trademarked Cine Lens and Matrix Camera in Europe last month.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has been tipped to adopt an all-glass build that won't have any space for the metallic frame. Moreover, the phone reportedly won't feature any physical buttons and will rely on artificial tactile feedback delivered by a linear motor to mimic the feel of pressing a button. As per a previous leak, the phone will feature a 6.71-inch display and will be powered by the Kirin 985 SoC.