Huawei Mate 30 series is all set to launch sometime later this year, and leaks have started to pick up pace. The series' most premium variant – the Huawei Mate 30 Pro – is now expected to sport two new features called AirGlass and SuperSensing Camera. Huawei has also separately trademarked P300, P400, and P500 monikers suggesting a shift in nomenclature of its flagship P-series, or else it hints at the birth of a completely new range from the company in the near future.

Starting with the two new Huawei Mate 30 series features, the AirGlass and SuperSensing Camera have been trademarked by Huawei recently, suggesting that they will be integrated into the Huawei Mate 30 Pro at least, if not the base Huawei Mate 30 model and the low-end Mate 30 Lite that are expected to launch alongside. The AirGlass screen protection is touted to replace the Corning Gorilla Glass protection seen on all phones these days. The new Huawei-made feature is defined as Class 9, and its description reads as, ‘Covers for smartphones; cases for smartphones; Protective glasses; covers for tablet computers; protective films adapted for smartphones; Stands for adapted for mobile phones.' The trademark listings were first spotted by LetsGoDigital.

Separately, Huawei has also trademarked the SuperSensing Camera term. The feature was first spotted on the Huawei P30 which integrated a 40-megapixel main sensor in its quad-camera setup. Now, that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to integrate two 40-megapixel sensors, it is only logical that Huawei will include it in its Mate-flagship as well.

Huawei has also trademarked the P300, P400, and P500 monikers, and this indicates that the company may be looking to shift from the naming tradition of its P-series. While the P30 series has already been launched earlier this year, next year's P-series flagship could be called P400. However, these monikers could have been trademarked for something completely different, and it could be a new product line that Huawei could be working on, and look to launch in the future. All of this is speculation from our end, and nothing has been mentioned or hinted by the company. Once again, these trademark listings were first spotted by LetsGoDigital.

As we mentioned, the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with two 40-megapixel large sensors and a telephoto lens. The main 40-megapixel camera is expected to come with a variable aperture of f/1.6 – f/1.4, 1/1.5-inch sensor RYYB pixel layout, and Cine Lens feature support while taking video. The second camera will also have a 40-megapixel 1/1.8-inch sensor with a 120 degree ultra-wide lens and the same Cine Lens support. The third 8-megapixel telephoto sensor has 5X zoom capabilities. It is said to sport a quad camera setup with the fourth one speculated to be the periscope lens or a ToF sensor.