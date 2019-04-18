Technology News
Huawei Mate 20 X 5G Official Render and Retail Packaging Revealed, Said to Pack 4,200mAh Battery

, 18 April 2019
Photo Credit: Weibo/ China Unicom

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G will be offered by China Unicom

Highlights

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G is a variant of Mate 20X

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G is rumoured to feature a 4,200mAh battery

Huawei Mate 20 X was launched in October 2018

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G official render and retail packaging have been revealed by Chinese telecom operator China Unicom. The render and the photo of the retail packaging was shared on social media by the telecom operator which is getting ready to launch 5G services in Huawei's home market. The telecom operator to expected to share more details about the Mate 20X 5G on April 23 when it is hosting a 5G innovation summit to talk about the rollout of the next-generation telecom network. Separately, a rumour indicates that the Mate 20 X 5G will come with a smaller battery than the one in Huawei Mate 20.

The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G is the 5G variant of earlier launched Huawei Mate 20 X smartphone, which was announced in October last year. The Mate 20 X 5G is expected to carry the same design as Mate 20 X and the same can be seen in the render published by China Unicom on Weibo. The retail packaging, which was also shared on Weibo, doesn't give away much but the accompanying text by China Unicom reveals that the operator has already gotten the first batch of the Mate 20 X 5G phones.

huawei mate 20 x retail weibo Huawei Mate 20 X 5G Retail Packaging

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G will reportedly feature a 4,200mAh battery
Photo Credit: Weibo/ China Unicom

The Mate 20 X 5G smartphone's specifications are also likely to be similar to the Mate 20 X phone, except for the 5G modem and battery. According to a Twitter user with handle Rodent950, who is a Slashleaks contributor, the Mate 20X 5G will pack a 4,200mAh battery, down from 5,000mAh in Mate 20 X.

To recall, the Huawei Mate 20 X comes with a 7.2-inch OLED full-HD+ (1080x2240 pixels) display, Kirin 980 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. There is a Leica triple rear camera setup as well, which houses a 40-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle-lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The Mate 20 X also comes with 24-megapixel selfie shooter, IP53 water and dust resistance rating, a graphene film and vapour chamber cooling system, and support for the Huawei M-Pen.

Comments

Display7.20-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 980
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2244 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity4200mAh
Huawei P30 Pro
