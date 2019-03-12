Technology News

Huawei Mate 20 Series Reaches 10 Million Sales in Five Months of Launch

, 12 March 2019
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has shipped over 10 million units of its Mate 20 Series worldwide, the company said on Monday. The Huawei Mate 20 was unveiled back in October 2018, alongside the Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20X smartphones. So, the Mate 20-series phones were able achieve the milestone in less than five months. All three phones run on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 and include a triple camera setup on the back. The company has not shared any details about which markets saw the most sales of the Mate 20 Series.

"Our ultimate goal is to lead the transformation of the smart device industry and deliver an inspired, intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios," Kevin Ho, President of Handset Business of Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) said in a statement.

Mate 20-series phones are powered by the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset and run on Android 9 Pie. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) RGBW display and includes a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, whereas the Mate 20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) curved OLED display and includes a 4,200mAh battery. Lastly, the Mate 20 X packs a 7.2-inch OLED display and a large 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the triple camera setups of the Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X house a primary 40-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/1.8 lens, a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a third 8-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 telephoto lens. On the other hand, Huawei Mate 20's triple camera setup comes with 16-megapixel primary sensor with ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a secondary 12-megapixel sensor with wide angle f/1.8 lens, and a tertiary 8-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 telephoto lens.

Huawei released only one of the three model – the Mate 20 Pro – in India. The Mate 20 Pro carries a price-tag of Rs. 69,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in the country.

Written with inputs from IANS

