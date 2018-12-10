Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Chinese phone maker's current-gen flagship smartphone, has received its latest software update that brings several bug fixes, app optimisations, and the latest November 2018 Android security patch to the smartphone. The update comes with version 9.0.0.142 and build number C316E11R1P16. The latest Huawei Mate 20 Pro update is said to be about 523MB in size and should now be rolling out across markets where the phone has released in. Let's check out the changelog and other details of the software update.

To start off, the update brings better optimised Face Unlock performance in certain scenarios, not specified by the smartphone vendor. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro also gets optimisations for the in-display fingerprint sensor for a faster unlocking experience. Google Maps gets certain improvements with optimised navigation performance and improved positioning. Even the camera performance has been optimised, and resulting photo quality is said to have been improved.

Next, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro update fixes an issue where the notification badge for Google Messages would not be displayed when a message is received on the app. And, lastly, the phone has finally been updated to the November 2018 security patch. The changelog was first posted by Android Authority. The update will not remove your previous data, but a backup is always recommended.

The update will roll out in the form of an OTA download. In case you haven't received a notification, you can manually check for it by going into Settings > System > System update.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was launched in India late last month at an event held in New Delhi. The unit we received for review has not yet been updated to the latest version.

Earlier last month, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro received its first software update that brought features like the October 2018 security patch, new filters and effects for the triple rear camera setup, and a new AI zoom feature for better video recording.