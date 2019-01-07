NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro Update Brings December Security Patch, Face Unlock and Camera Improvements: Report

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Update Brings December Security Patch, Face Unlock and Camera Improvements: Report

, 07 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Update Brings December Security Patch, Face Unlock and Camera Improvements: Report

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets December security patch

Highlights

  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro is now getting a new update sized 482MB
  • The update brings improvement to Master AI mode
  • It also brings along the December security patch

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has received another update, as per user reports, and this time it brings camera and face unlock improvements. The update also brings the December security patch alongside, and is rolling out over-the-air (OTA). Last month, an update brought along face unlock optimisations, and this month's update also brings along more fixes related to face unlock security. The update should now be rolling out across markets where the phone has released. Let's check out the changelog and other details of the software update.

GSMArena was tipped off about the Huawei Mate 20 Pro update, and a screenshot shows the changelog. It vaguely states that the update optimises face unlock performance in certain scenarios, and also brings along the December security patch. The update also optimises the photo quality while in Master AI mode to make it the colour reproduction look more natural and authentic, and has also fixed an issue where the preview and actual photos differed. We've reached out to Huawei for confirmation about the update's rollout, and will update this space when we hear back.

huaweimate20pro main update huawei mate 20 pro

Photo Credit: GSMArena

There was also a camera app launch issue in certain scenarios, and that has been fixed with the latest update. Apart from this, critical bug fixes and performance improvements were a part of this update. The latest update reportedly comes with version number 9.0.0.171 (C185E10R1P16) and is said to be about 482MB in size.

As mentioned, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro update will roll out in the form of an OTA download. In case you haven't received a notification, you can manually check for it by going into Settings > System > System update. Let us also know if you see any other changes after installing the update, in the comments section below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life and super fast charging
  • Premium build quality and aesthetics
  • Powerful CPU
  • Versatile set of cameras
  • Vivid and sharp display
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent fingerprint recognition
Read detailed Huawei Mate 20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity4200mAh
Further reading: Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Update, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Jio Browser for Android Arrives With Support for 8 Indian Languages
Tesla Urges Tariff Exemption for Chinese-Made Car Computer 'Brain'
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Update Brings December Security Patch, Face Unlock and Camera Improvements: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
  2. OnePlus 6T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.11 Update in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Price Said to Start as Low as Rs. 9,500
  4. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Reply Privately in Groups, Stickers on Images
  5. Honor View 20 India Launch Scheduled for January 29
  6. Netflix Wins Big at 2019 Golden Globes, Battles Fox for Oscar Momentum
  7. Dell Alienware m17 With Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU Launched at CES
  8. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  9. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  10. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.