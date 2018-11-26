Huawei launched the Mate 20 Pro last month, and is all set to introduce it in the Indian market tomorrow. The smartphone bears a triple camera setup at the back, a textured glass back panel, a display notch up front, and a curved glass full-screen display. The device has now been put through the scratch, heat, and bend test, and surprisingly the smartphone fails miserably in the last bit. The smartphone is seen to fail the bend test rather easily in JerryRigEverything's latest video, where the YouTuber puts the Mate 20 Pro through various tests to see if it withstands them or falters.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything's Mate 20 Pro durability test video begins with the scratch test, and it is seen that the phone finally bears scratches at Moh level 6, which is the case with most flagship phones. The small speaker grille within the notch is well integrated, alongside the face unlock and selfie camera sensors which seem to face no lasting damage. The back, made of textured glass panel, withstands all the brutality and emerges scratch-free. When the display is shown heat, the pixels get burned in about 25 seconds and never recover. The damage stays on the display, and is seen even after prolonged usage.

Coming to the bend test, the Mate 20 Pro's display cracks as soon as the YouTuber starts to put pressure on the phone from both ends. This could be due to the curved display that is seen on the Mate 20 Pro. The display is bent around the edges, and it doesn't seem to have that much of a tolerance level as the other phones in the recent past. The YouTuber recalls that the predecessor Mate 10 Pro, which had a flat screen, passed the bend test easily. He also blames the scratches he imposed on the display earlier on, to have helped in cracking the display more easily.

The cracks on the display also restricted the in-display fingerprint scanner from functioning properly. While the YouTuber was able to set his fingerprint on the phone, the cracks prevented him from actually unlocking the phone using the sensor. Therefore, a user with a cracked screen would have to rely on Face Unlock, or security pin authentication as unlock methods moving forward.

You can see the full durability test video below: