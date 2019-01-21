NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Scores 109 on DxOMark, Now Tied With P20 Pro at the Top

, 21 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Scores 109 on DxOMark, Now Tied With P20 Pro at the Top

The Mate 20 Pro continues Huawei’s dominance at the top of DxOMark’s chart.

Highlights

  • The Mate 20 Pro has an AI-assisted triple rear camera set-up
  • It is now tied with the Huawei P20 Pro at the top of DxOMark’s charts
  • The Mate 20 Pro beat the likes of Pixel 3 and the iPhone XS Max

Huawei has scored yet another winner with the Mate 20 Pro when it comes to smartphone photography. The latest triple rear-camera toting flagship from Huawei has scored an impressive 109 points on DxOMark's smartphone photography and videography tests and now sits at the top of the chart with another Huawei smartphone - the P20 Pro. The feat is quite impressive, with the Mate 20 Pro beating the likes of the Google Pixel 3, the iPhone XS Max, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, all of which are known to deliver excellent camera performance. 

Talking about the score breakdown, the total DxoMark tally for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro stood at 109 points, with the smartphone scoring 114 points when it comes to still photography and 97 points in videography. For comparison's sake, the Huawei P20 Pro's net score was the same as the Mate 20 Pro, but it scored a slightly higher 98 points in videography compared to the Mate 20 Pro's 97 points. Still photography performance of both the smartphones was rated same though.

As for the net performance, DxOMark notes that the Mate 20 Pro's triple rear camera setup (40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel) delivers good details for medium and long range shots when zoomed in, and also renders some impressive bokeh effects with pleasant blur gradient, thanks to a good depth adjustment. Moreover, the smartphone's autofocus mechanism was praised for its fast pace and accuracy, as well as the wide dynamic range which becomes particularly noticeable while capturing photos in well-lit conditions.

In the videography department, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro wowed with its excellent optimisation to deliver blur-free videos, which was further supported by the fast and accurate autofocus mechanism. Similarly, the Mate 20 Pro also proved to be quite effective when it comes to noise reduction. As for the areas where the Mate 20 Pro lags behind, DxOMark pointed out that the Mate 20 Pro occasionally exhibits a slight orange or pink hue in photos clicked in well-lit outdoor and indoor conditions and also loses some points for inconsistent autofocus and white balance adjustment when zooming in.

Overall, the Mate 20 Pro can now be regarded as the king of smartphone photography after beating the likes of the Google Pixel 3 (DxoMark score - 101), iPhone XS Max (DxoMark score - 105) and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (DxoMark score - 103), while also exhibiting Huawei's excellence at smartphone photography. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life and super fast charging
  • Premium build quality and aesthetics
  • Powerful CPU
  • Versatile set of cameras
  • Vivid and sharp display
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent fingerprint recognition
Read detailed Huawei Mate 20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity4200mAh
Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P20 Pro, DxOMark
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Selection Day: Part 2 – Netflix Releases First Look of Cricket Drama’s Return
France Nears Implementation of Digital Tax
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Scores 109 on DxOMark, Now Tied With P20 Pro at the Top
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date, and More News This Week
  2. BSNL’s New Bharat Fiber Service to Counter Jio GigaFiber
  3. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  4. Flipkart Republic Day Sale Kicks Off - The Best Deals So Far
  5. Jio Added Most Subscribers in November, Followed by BSNL: TRAI
  6. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  7. Amazon Great Indian Sale Has Kicked Off and Here Are the Best Deals So Far
  8. Honor 10 Lite Now on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  9. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  10. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.