Huawei Mate 20 Pro Reportedly Getting New Year Red and Comet Blue Colours

, 02 January 2019
Huawei currently offers five colours for the Mate 20 Pro

Highlights

  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro was launched back in October 2018
  • The new colours were leaked on China’s Weibo social network
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone

Huawei is reportedly planning to add two new colour options for the Mate 20 Pro smartphone. The company is said to be bringing the New Year Red and Comet Blue colours in the coming days. The new colours were leaked on a Chinese social networking website earlier today. It is unclear when exactly the new colours will be available to the customers or whether they will be released outside China.

The Chinese company had originally introduced the Mate 20 Pro back in October last year. The phone is currently offered in five colours - Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold, Twilight, and Black. The upcoming New Year Red and Comet Red colours will take the total number of colours to seven, however it is a mystery if any of the two new colours are limited editions or permanent additions to the lineup. The images of the new colour variants were first published on Weibo.

Apart from the fresh paints of colour, the new Huawei Mate 20 Pro variants are expected to be exactly the same as original Mate 20 Pro units.

a15a70b9ly1fys73ojof7j20c80lqq7k Huawei Mate 20 Pro Red

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

Huawei's flagship Mate 20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1440x3120 pixels) OLED display and is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 7nm SoC. The phone packs a triple camera setup on the rear with a primary 40-megapixel primary wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 24-megapixel selfie camera at the front as well.

Additionally, the Mate 20 Pro comes with a large 4,200mAh battery and all major connectivity options including 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. Among other specifications, the company has included an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 water and dust resistance in the smartphone.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life and super fast charging
  • Premium build quality and aesthetics
  • Powerful CPU
  • Versatile set of cameras
  • Vivid and sharp display
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent fingerprint recognition
Read detailed Huawei Mate 20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity4200mAh
Coolpad Note 8
