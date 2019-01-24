NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Receiving Super Macro Mode, January Security Patch: Report

, 24 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Receiving Super Macro Mode, January Security Patch: Report

Huawei Mate 20 Pro now enhances your macro shots using a dedicated Super Macro Mode

Highlights

  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro has received EMUI 9.0.0.183 version
  • The latest software update is 346MB of size
  • Huawei has improved gesture-based system navigation

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has started receiving a new software update that brings a Super Macro Mode functionality, as per a media report. The new update also reportedly includes the January 2019 Android security patch as well as improves the gesture-based system navigation. Earlier this month, the Mate 20 Pro got the December 2018 Android security patch. The recent update also brought improvements to the Master AI mode and optimises the face unlock performance. The Mate 20 Pro also recently received Netflix HDR and Widevine L1 support.

The latest software update for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is based on EMUI 9.0.0.183 along with C636E1OR3P2 build number and is 346MB of size, reports XDA Developers. Among other features, the update brings a Super Macro Mode. The new feature is said to be a part of the Mate 20 Pro since its launch back in October last year. However, it was previously available once users tap the zoom buttons on the viewfinder to zoom into the subject, as noted by some users on XDA Developer forums.

With the update, the Super Macro Mode comes in the form of an option that can be accessed by tapping More in the camera app. The feature is believed to use artificial intelligence (AI) on the Mate 20 Pro to enable Super Macro shots. The new software update also improves the zoom shortcut with wide-angle, 1x, 3x, and 5x options in the viewfinder, as per the reported changelog. There are also improvements towards the smoothness of the gesture-based system navigation.

huawei mate 20 pro january security update super macro mode xda developers Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

 

Huawei has provided the January 2019 Android security patch through the latest software update, the report adds. Furthermore, the changelog shows update improves the call experience in certain scenarios. The latest update is apparently rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) package. You can check its arrival on your Huawei Mate 20 Pro manually by going to the Settings menu.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Earlier this month, Huawei released a software update for the Mate 20 Pro with the December 2018 security patch and improvements to the Master AI mode. The handset also received Netflix HDR and Widevine L1 support.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life and super fast charging
  • Premium build quality and aesthetics
  • Powerful CPU
  • Versatile set of cameras
  • Vivid and sharp display
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent fingerprint recognition
Read detailed Huawei Mate 20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity4200mAh
Further reading: Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
New Anatova Ransomware Morphs Itself as an App or Game to Dupe Victims: McAfee
HP Launches New Line of 'Jet Fusion' 3D Printers for SMBs in India
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Receiving Super Macro Mode, January Security Patch: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  2. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  3. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  4. PS5 and Next Xbox Specifications and Price Leaked
  5. 10 PUBG Mobile Settings You Should Change to Win More Games
  6. Redmi Note 3 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2 Update in India, Users Report
  7. Zuckerberg Once Killed a Goat and Served It to Me for Dinner: Twitter CEO
  8. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  9. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Scheduled to Get Android Pie Update
  10. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.