Huawei Mate 20 Pro Starts Receiving Software Update With ViLTE Support, February Security Patch in India

, 09 March 2019
ViLTE allows users to make video calls without relying on a third-party app

Highlights

  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro update is 158MB in size
  • The Huawei Mate 20 Lite to get it next month
  • All Huawei devices will gain ViLTE support down the road

Huawei has rolled out a new software update for its flagship Mate 20 Pro smartphone that brings support for the ViLTE conversational video service. It allows users to make video calls without having to rely on a third-party video calling app. ViLTE, which stands for Video over LTE, will soon be rolled out for all Huawei devices, the company has revealed. In addition to ViLTE, the software update also brings the February Android security patch for the Mate 20 Pro.

In addition to the ViLTE support and the February Security Patch, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings system stability improvements and an Indian theme. The update carries build number 9.0.0.199 and is 158MB in size. It is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA) and will reach all Mate 20 Pro users over the next few days.

Talking about the ViLTE feature, it is basically an extension of VoLTE (Voice over LTE) that is aimed at enhancing the quality of video chats via a high-quality video channel. ViLTE is based on the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) core network, just like VoLTE, and is a conversational person-to-person video telephony service. The biggest benefit is obviously the fact that ViLTE allows users to make video calls without using a third-party app. Moreover, it also provides an added layer of security assurance by bringing SIM-based authentication just like VoLTE.

As mentioned above, ViLTE will soon make its way to all Huawei devices after the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. While responding to the user queries back in February, the official Huawei India Twitter handle revealed that the Huawei Nova 3 will get ViLTE support in March 2019. Huawei India also divulged that it will roll out ViLTE support for the Huawei P20 Lite in batches tentatively by mid-April. As of now, the company is yet to reveal the complete rollout schedule of the software updates that will bring ViLTE support to all compatible smartphones in the company's portfolio.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

  • Good
  • Excellent battery life and super fast charging
  • Premium build quality and aesthetics
  • Powerful CPU
  • Versatile set of cameras
  • Vivid and sharp display
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent fingerprint recognition
Read detailed Huawei Mate 20 Pro review
Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, ViLTE
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
NASA Spacecraft Observes Movement of Water Molecules on Moon
