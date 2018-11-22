Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the company's first smartphone powered by the 7nm Huawei Hisilicon Kirin 980 SoC, is set to launch in India on November 27. The company has sent invites for the launch to media, and while it doesn't clearly mention which product is being launched, the iconic headlight-style rear camera design is shown, making it evident the Mate 20 Pro will be arriving in the country. Huawei Mate 20 price in India and availability details will be announced at the event.

Huawei had last month announced it was ready to bring its wireless charging capabilities with the launch of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone in the country, sometime in November. Amazon India also revealed a landing page, hinting at online retail exclusivity. To recall, the smartphone was launched at an event in London in October.

The Mate 20 Pro runs Huawei's own EMUI 9.0 software based on Android 9.0 Pie. "The EMUI 9.0 features key contributions from the Huawei India R&D team, thus, allowing for several localised capabilities," the company had earlier said.

In the smartphone business in India, Huawei has so far pushed its sub-brand Honor to compete in the affordable segment, but by bringing more Huawei-branded phones, it is now eyeing a greater pie in the premium segment as well.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in India

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has been priced starting at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 88,400) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. An 8GB/ 256GB model is also listed on the Huawei site, but no pricing details for that model have been provided. Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in India should be in line with its international pricing, which would put in competition with the iPhone at the super-premium end of the market. The phone is expected to be sold exclusively via Amazon.in in India.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) curved OLED display panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 86.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by the flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128/ 256GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via Nano memory card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Mate 20 Pro bears a triple rear camera setup similar to the one seen on the Huawei P20 Pro. It has a 40-megapixel primary wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the handset sports a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and support for 3D facial unlocking. There is a 4,200mAh battery under the hood, with support for 40W SuperCharge technology and 15W fast wireless charging technology.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0, Bluetooth v5.0 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, infrared sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the handset are 157.8x72.3x8.6mm and weight is around 189 grams.

Written with inputs with IANS