Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese telecommunications giant, will be launched in India today. The smartphone's biggest highlight is its triple rear camera setup, similar to the on the Huawei P20 Pro from earlier this year. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro also features the company's latest top-end mobile SoC - the HiSilicon Kirin 980 - that should be quite fast and power-efficient as it's built on the 7nm process. It also sports a neural processing unit (NPU), said to power AI functions. The company is also touting the presence of wireless charging tech, including wireless reverse charging, on the smartphone, apart from IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. Thus far, we know the new Huawei phone will be exclusive to Amazon India. The launch is scheduled to begin at 11am IST, and will take place in New Delhi. You can catch the Huawei Mate 20 Pro launch live stream right here.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in India has not yet been revealed, but in the EU, it been priced starting at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 88,400) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. We can also expect an 8GB/ 256GB model to be launched. As we mentioned, we know the smartphone will be exclusive to Amazon India, thanks to a teaser page.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Huawei Mate 20 Pro runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) curved OLED display panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 86.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by the flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128/ 256GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via Nano memory card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Mate 20 Pro bears a triple rear camera setup identical to the one seen on the Huawei P20 Pro. It has a 40-megapixel primary wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the handset sports a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and support for 3D facial unlocking. There is a 4,200mAh battery under the hood, with support for 40W SuperCharge technology and 15W fast wireless charging technology. It also supports wireless reverse charging for charging other Qi wireless devices.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0, Bluetooth v5.0 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, infrared sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the handset are 157.8x72.3x8.6mm and weight is around 189 grams.

