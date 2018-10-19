Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Chinese phone maker's latest flagship smartphone, is all set to launch in India sometime next month. While Huawei teased the India launch for next in an emailed statement on Thursday, an Amazon.in landing page is now also live that shows a “Notify Me” button for users interested in the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Huawei has not yet announced the exact launch date of the smartphone in India, however we can expect the manufacturer to make an announcement soon. Additionally, there is no confirmation on whether the Mate 20, Mate 20 X, and Mate 20 RS will also make it to the Indian market.

To recall, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, alongside the Mate 20, was launched at an event in London this week. Key highlights of the smartphone include a Kirin 980 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 40W SuperCharge technology, and 3D facial unlocking tech.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has been priced starting at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 88,400) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. An 8GB/ 256GB model is also listed on the Huawei site, but no pricing details for that model have been provided. Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in India will hopefully be revealed at a launch event next month. The phone, much like other Huawei phones, will be exclusively sold via Amazon.in in India.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) curved OLED display panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 86.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by the flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128/ 256GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via Nano memory card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Mate 20 Pro bears a triple rear camera setup identical to the one seen on the Huawei P20 Pro. It has a 40-megapixel primary wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the handset sports a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and support for 3D facial unlocking. There is a 4,200mAh battery under the hood, with support for 40W SuperCharge technology and 15W fast wireless charging technology.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0, Bluetooth v5.0 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, infrared sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the handset are 157.8x72.3x8.6mm and weight is around 189 grams.

