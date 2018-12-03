Huawei Mate 20 Pro Goes on Sale in India for Amazon Prime Members

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is now available in India exclusively for Amazon Prime members starting 12am IST (Midnight) on December 3, Monday. All other customers will be able to buy the Mate 20 Pro starting 12am IST (Midnight) on December 4, Tuesday. To recall, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was launched in India at an event held earlier this week. Key highlights of Huawei's flagship smartphone include the latest 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a nano memory card slot, a triple rear camera setup, and Android 9.0 Pie.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in India, availability, launch offers

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 69,990 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, which is the only one making its way the Indian market. Colour options for India include Emerald Green and Twilight. The phone will be available exclusively for Amazon India Prime members starting 12am on December 3, Monday, and for all customers starting 12am on December 4. It will be sold exclusively on Amazon.in. As part of an early bird limited period bundle offer, users can purchase the Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphones alongwith the smartphone at a combined price tag of Rs. 71,990.

Launch offers include a 20 percent bill rental discount per month for 12 months on Red/ Nirvana Vodafone Idea postpaid rental plans of Rs. 499 and above. Additional data of up to 1.1GB per day can also be availed by Vodafone Idea subscribers for recharges worth Rs. 199.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei Mate 20 Pro runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) curved OLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a flagship Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU, 6GB/ 8GB of RAM, and 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via nano memory card (up to 256GB).

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 X First Impressions

In the camera department, the Mate 20 Pro sports a Leica triple rear camera setup with a primary 40-megapixel wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and then a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, the handset bears a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera with 3D facial unlocking. There is a 4,200mAh battery under the hood, with support for 40W SuperCharge technology.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.