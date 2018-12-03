NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Goes on Sale in India for Amazon Prime Members

, 03 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Goes on Sale in India for Amazon Prime Members

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 69,990

Highlights

  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro was launched in India this week
  • It is available exclusively via Amazon.in
  • Sale for all customers will go live at 12am on December 4

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is now available in India exclusively for Amazon Prime members starting 12am IST (Midnight) on December 3, Monday. All other customers will be able to buy the Mate 20 Pro starting 12am IST (Midnight) on December 4, Tuesday. To recall, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was launched in India at an event held earlier this week. Key highlights of Huawei's flagship smartphone include the latest 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a nano memory card slot, a triple rear camera setup, and Android 9.0 Pie.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in India, availability, launch offers

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 69,990 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, which is the only one making its way the Indian market. Colour options for India include Emerald Green and Twilight. The phone will be available exclusively for Amazon India Prime members starting 12am on December 3, Monday, and for all customers starting 12am on December 4. It will be sold exclusively on Amazon.in. As part of an early bird limited period bundle offer, users can purchase the Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphones alongwith the smartphone at a combined price tag of Rs. 71,990.

Launch offers include a 20 percent bill rental discount per month for 12 months on Red/ Nirvana Vodafone Idea postpaid rental plans of Rs. 499 and above. Additional data of up to 1.1GB per day can also be availed by Vodafone Idea subscribers for recharges worth Rs. 199.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei Mate 20 Pro runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) curved OLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a flagship Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU, 6GB/ 8GB of RAM, and 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via nano memory card (up to 256GB).

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 X First Impressions

In the camera department, the Mate 20 Pro sports a Leica triple rear camera setup with a primary 40-megapixel wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and then a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, the handset bears a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera with 3D facial unlocking. There is a 4,200mAh battery under the hood, with support for 40W SuperCharge technology.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price in India, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Specifications, Huawei
Dell Posts Revenue Jump Ahead of Voting on VMware Offer
Amazon Prime Video Announces New Original Series for India - Four More Shots Please!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Goes on Sale in India for Amazon Prime Members
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 India Launch Date Confirmed, Specifications Leaked
  2. Airtel Offers Discount Coupons Worth Up to Rs. 1,500 for Postpaid Referrals
  3. Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's New and Different in the Realme U1?
  4. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  5. Nokia 8.1 May Now Launch in India on December 10 Instead of December 6
  6. Everything You Need to Know About PUBG on PS4
  7. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  8. BSNL's New Rs. 319 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls for 90 Days
  9. Realme U1 vs Honor 8C: How the New Rs. 11,999 Phones Compare
  10. Meizu 16, Meizu 6T India Launch Set for December 5
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.