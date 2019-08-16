Technology News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Receiving DC Dimming Feature via Update: Report

Huawei Mate 20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch OLED display

16 August 2019
DC Dimming feature is currently rolling-out to Mate 20 Pro units in China

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro received EMUI 9.1 in June
  • DC Dimming feature part of the latest update
  • China units receiving updates first as a part of a staged roll-out

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is reportedly receiving a new software update that brings in the DC Dimming feature on the smartphone. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro recently got an update to EMUI 9.1 at the end of June. This new version of EMUI was released along with the company's P30 series of smartphones. Huawei has based this UI on top of Android 9 Pie and brings in quite a few new features like EROFS file system, GPU Turbo 3.0, and Moon mode for the camera.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is getting the DC dimming feature in China as a part of the new update, EMUI 9.1.0.136, as reported by IThome. We have recently seen this feature in phones like the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Huawei also introduced this feature in the P30 Pro via a software update. OnePlus also added this feature in the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T in a beta build.

This DC Dimming feature is an alternative to PWM (Pulse-Width Modulation) that varies the width of the light pulse to reduce the brightness of the screen. DC Dimming, on the other hand, reduces the voltage of the panel and is known to reduce eye strain for sensitive people. DC Dimming feature can only be introduced on smartphones that use an AMOLED display. If you have received the EMUI 9.1.0.136 update on your Mate 20 Pro then you can find this in Settings > Display > Eye Comfort > Flicker Reduction.

The software update is currently rolling out for Mate 20 Pro units bought in China as a part of a staged roll-out. We are expecting it to hit Mate 20 Pro units around the world in due time.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, DC dimming
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

