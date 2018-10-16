Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 X flagship smartphones have been unveiled by Huawei at an event held in London, United Kindon. The latest offerings from Huawei offer premium features including a triple rear camera setup, 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology, high screen-to-body ratio, and the latest flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 7nm SoC. The most premium offering of the lot, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Huawei Mate 20 X comes with a massive 7.2-inch display and support for Huawei's M-Pen stylus.

Confirming rumours from the past few weeks, Huawei has introduced the world’s first Nano memory card, which is claimed to be 45 percent smaller than the microSD card. Both the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro come with a Hybrid SIM slot with the ability to fit in two Nano SIM cards or one Nano SIM card and one Nano memory card.

Let’s check out the pricing details and specifications of the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and Huawei Mate 20 X.

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X price and release date

Huawei Mate 20 price is EUR 799 for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant and EUR 849 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Huawei Mate 20 Pro price is EUR 1049, and it comes in only 6GB/ 128GB variant. Both phones are now available in select European markets. There's no word yet on Huawei Mate 20 or Mate 20 Pro price in India and release date. Both the smartphones will be sold in five colour options: Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold, Twilight, and Black.

Huawei Mate 20 X is priced at EUR 899 and will be available in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage from October 26 in select European markets. The phone has been launched in Midnight Blue and Phantom Silver colour options.

Huawei Mate 20 specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) RGBW display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 HDR, 88.07 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a maximum brightness of 820 nits. The phone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 7nm SoC with dual AI processor. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for new 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology.

Huawei Mate 20

In terms of optics, the Huawei Mate 20 sports a Leica triple rear camera setup. This setup consists of a primary 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a secondary 12-megapixel wide angle sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a tertiary 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture; all of these coupled with LED flash and Super HDR.

Connectivity options on the Mate 20 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro also runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) curved OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 HDR, 86.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and high colour saturation. It is powered by the same flagship Kirin 980 SoC, The smartphone is the only model in the Huawei Mate 20 series to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The Leica rear camera setup on the Mate 20 Pro is similar to the Huawei P20 Pro. It gets a primary 40-megapixel primary wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. These sensors are coupled with LED flash and Super HDR. There is a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera at the front, with support for 3D facial unlocking. It also comes with 3D Live Emoji, with support for GIF and MP4 files.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a 4,200mAh battery under the hood, with support for the same 40W charging. Mate 20 Pro also exclusively gets 15W fast wireless charging support. It comes with support for the “world’s first wireless reverse charging” technology on a smartphone, which means it can wirelessly charge . In terms of connectivity, the handset offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

At the event in London, Huawei also unveiled the Huawei Mate 20 X phablet with a 7.2-inch OLED display, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a Leica triple rear camera setup consisting a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle primary sensor. The Mate 20 X comes with IP53 water and dust resistance rating, a graphene film and vapour chamber cooling system, and support for the Huawei M-Pen.