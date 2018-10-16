NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X With 40W SuperCharge Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X With 40W SuperCharge Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

, 16 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X With 40W SuperCharge Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro have been launched in London

Highlights

  • Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro out now in select markets
  • Mate 20 price starts at EUR 799, Mate 20 Pro is EUR 1049
  • 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X price starts at EUR 899

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 X flagship smartphones have been unveiled by Huawei at an event held in London, United Kindon. The latest offerings from Huawei offer premium features including a triple rear camera setup, 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology, high screen-to-body ratio, and the latest flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 7nm SoC. The most premium offering of the lot, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Huawei Mate 20 X comes with a massive 7.2-inch display and support for Huawei's M-Pen stylus.

Confirming rumours from the past few weeks, Huawei has introduced the world’s first Nano memory card, which is claimed to be 45 percent smaller than the microSD card. Both the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro come with a Hybrid SIM slot with the ability to fit in two Nano SIM cards or one Nano SIM card and one Nano memory card.

Let’s check out the pricing details and specifications of the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and Huawei Mate 20 X. 

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X price and release date

Huawei Mate 20 price is EUR 799 for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant and EUR 849 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Huawei Mate 20 Pro price is EUR 1049, and it comes in only 6GB/ 128GB variant. Both phones are now available in select European markets. There's no word yet on Huawei Mate 20 or Mate 20 Pro price in India and release date. Both the smartphones will be sold in five colour options: Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold, Twilight, and Black.

Huawei Mate 20 X is priced at EUR 899 and will be available in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage from October 26 in select European markets. The phone has been launched in Midnight Blue and Phantom Silver colour options.

Huawei Mate 20 specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) RGBW display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 HDR, 88.07 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a maximum brightness of 820 nits. The phone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 7nm SoC with dual AI processor. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for new 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology.

huawei mate 20 1 Huawei

Huawei Mate 20

 

In terms of optics, the Huawei Mate 20 sports a Leica triple rear camera setup. This setup consists of a primary 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a secondary 12-megapixel wide angle sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a tertiary 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture; all of these coupled with LED flash and Super HDR.

Connectivity options on the Mate 20 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro also runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) curved OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 HDR, 86.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and high colour saturation. It is powered by the same flagship Kirin 980 SoC, The smartphone is the only model in the Huawei Mate 20 series to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

huawei mate 20 x gadgets 360 Huawei Mate 20 X price

 

The Leica rear camera setup on the Mate 20 Pro is similar to the Huawei P20 Pro. It gets a primary 40-megapixel primary wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. These sensors are coupled with LED flash and Super HDR. There is a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera at the front, with support for 3D facial unlocking. It also comes with 3D Live Emoji, with support for GIF and MP4 files.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a 4,200mAh battery under the hood, with support for the same 40W charging. Mate 20 Pro also exclusively gets 15W fast wireless charging support. It comes with support for the “world’s first wireless reverse charging” technology on a smartphone, which means it can wirelessly charge . In terms of connectivity, the handset offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

At the event in London, Huawei also unveiled the Huawei Mate 20 X phablet with a 7.2-inch OLED display, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a Leica triple rear camera setup consisting a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle primary sensor. The Mate 20 X comes with IP53 water and dust resistance rating, a graphene film and vapour chamber cooling system, and support for the Huawei M-Pen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X

Display7.20-inch
Front CameraYes
RAM6GB
OSAndroid
Storage128GB
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Price, Huawei Mate 20 Specifications, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Specifications, Huawei, Huawei Mate 20 X, Huawei Mate 20 X price
Google Pixel Buds' Real-Time Translation Now Available to All Assistant-Optimised Headphones
Discord Store for PC Games Launched Globally
Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X With 40W SuperCharge Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Meet Palm, a 3.3-Inch 'Companion' Phone for Your iPhone or Android Device
  2. Lenovo K9 With Four Cameras, A5 With Big Battery Launched in India
  3. Honor 8X With 6.5-Inch Display, Dual Cameras Launched in India
  4. Asus ZenFone 4 Max Starts Getting Android 8.1 Oreo Update
  5. DisplayMate Ranks Pixel 3 XL Display Alongside Galaxy Note 9, iPhone XS Max
  6. Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X With 40W SuperCharge Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  8. Coolpad Note 8 With 4,000mAh Battery, 5.99-Inch Display Launched in India
  9. 7.12-Inch Huawei Enjoy Max, Enjoy 9 Plus Smartphones Launched
  10. OnePlus 6T to Ship With a ‘Whole New UI’, Confirms OnePlus
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.