NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro Teaser Invite Confirms Kirin 980 SoC, AI Features

, 10 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro Teaser Invite Confirms Kirin 980 SoC, AI Features

Huawei Mate 20 series is slated to launch on October 16

Highlights

  • Huawei Mate 20 will pack AI features
  • Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro will be powered by Kirin 980 SoC
  • It is touted to be world's first SoC built on 7nm process

Huawei is all set to launch the Mate 20 series on October 16 at an event in London, and now the company has rolled out media invites, while simultaneously teasing the device and revealing some key details. According to the latest teaser, the Huawei Mate 20 is set to bring the latest 7nm Kirin processor, and sport more AI features. The Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are set to launch simultaneously, and the premium variant is largely expected to rock a triple camera lens at the back. To recall, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite was launched at IFA this year, with dual front and back cameras.

Perhaps the biggest confirmation on the new teaser is that the Huawei Mate 20 series will sport the new Kirin 980 system on chip, first launched at IFA 2018 as well. It is touted to be the world's first commercial 7nm (nanometre) system-on-chip (SoC), equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Compared to the previous generation 10nm process, the 7nm process delivers 20 percent improved SoC performance and 40 percent more efficiency, said Huawei.

Furthermore, the teaser claims that the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are expected to have AI features in the camera as well as the overall UI. The teaser comes with the slogan "A higher Intelligence is coming", in which the AI abbreviation is highlighted.

Apart from this, the invite teaser reiterates that the event will be held in London on October 16. A recent report suggested that the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro both will have a display notch design and run Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 out-of-the-box. While the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is rumoured to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Mate 20 is likely to include a traditional fingerprint sensor. The Mate 20 is also reported to have a 4,200mAh battery which is larger in capacity over the 4,000mAh battery available on the Huawei P20 Pro. The handset could also have a glass back construction to support wireless charging. In contrast, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro could come with a triple camera setup, similar to the P20 Pro.

As mentioned, Huawei already brought the Mate 20 Lite as the first model in the new lineup to expand its portfolio. The Mate 20 Lite doesn't have the top-end SoC and the latest Android experience. It instead comes with the Kirin 710 SoC and runs EMUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
MIT's New AI Tech Helps Robots Understand Objects They Have Not Seen Before
Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro Teaser Invite Confirms Kirin 980 SoC, AI Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 6.1-Inch LCD Model's Pricing Leaked Ahead of September 12 Launch
  2. How to Check PNR Status and Live Train Status Using WhatsApp
  3. Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Jio Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data; Here's How the Offer Works
  5. Xiaomi Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. Huami Amazfit Pace Smartwatch, Amazfit Cor Fitness Band Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 6 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  8. OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 2 Brings UI Improvements: How to Download
  9. BSNL Rs. 155 Recharge Now Available to All Users, Offers 34GB Data
  10. Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition Seems Set for Global Launch, as Mi 8 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.