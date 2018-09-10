Huawei is all set to launch the Mate 20 series on October 16 at an event in London, and now the company has rolled out media invites, while simultaneously teasing the device and revealing some key details. According to the latest teaser, the Huawei Mate 20 is set to bring the latest 7nm Kirin processor, and sport more AI features. The Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are set to launch simultaneously, and the premium variant is largely expected to rock a triple camera lens at the back. To recall, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite was launched at IFA this year, with dual front and back cameras.

Perhaps the biggest confirmation on the new teaser is that the Huawei Mate 20 series will sport the new Kirin 980 system on chip, first launched at IFA 2018 as well. It is touted to be the world's first commercial 7nm (nanometre) system-on-chip (SoC), equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Compared to the previous generation 10nm process, the 7nm process delivers 20 percent improved SoC performance and 40 percent more efficiency, said Huawei.

Furthermore, the teaser claims that the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are expected to have AI features in the camera as well as the overall UI. The teaser comes with the slogan "A higher Intelligence is coming", in which the AI abbreviation is highlighted.

Apart from this, the invite teaser reiterates that the event will be held in London on October 16. A recent report suggested that the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro both will have a display notch design and run Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 out-of-the-box. While the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is rumoured to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Mate 20 is likely to include a traditional fingerprint sensor. The Mate 20 is also reported to have a 4,200mAh battery which is larger in capacity over the 4,000mAh battery available on the Huawei P20 Pro. The handset could also have a glass back construction to support wireless charging. In contrast, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro could come with a triple camera setup, similar to the P20 Pro.

As mentioned, Huawei already brought the Mate 20 Lite as the first model in the new lineup to expand its portfolio. The Mate 20 Lite doesn't have the top-end SoC and the latest Android experience. It instead comes with the Kirin 710 SoC and runs EMUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo.