Huawei Mate 20 Leaked Press Images Show Off Waterdrop Notch, Triple Camera Setup

, 05 October 2018
Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

Huawei Mate 20 will reportedly not feature laser sensors for facial recognition

Highlights

  • The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • It will sport a smaller notch compared to Mate 20 Pro
  • Launch is scheduled for October 16 in London

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, the Chinese phone maker’s upcoming flagship phablets, are all set to launch at an event scheduled for October 16 in London, UK. With just about a few days to go for the launch, most major specifications and features, along with design renders of the Mate 20 Pro, have been leaked. But, now, a new report has surfaced that gives us a look at what are the alleged press renders of the lesser-endowed sibling, Huawei Mate 20. The leaked images show a smaller, waterdrop-style notch and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Huawei Mate 20 Specifications

The leaked images and specifications come to us via reputed tipster Roland Quandt who writes for German blog WinFuture.de. The report claims that the Huawei Mate 20 will sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ TFT LCD panel with a resolution of 1080x2244 pixels and resulting aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Notably, the notch up top appears much smaller than the one leaked in images of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro last week. This has reportedly been made possible because Mate 20 will not feature laser sensors for facial recognition, like its better endowed sibling.

The Huawei Mate 20 is expected to sport an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. Storage will vary by country and network operator. As reported earlier, Huawei will introduce a new nanoSD card slot with expansion up to 128GB. There is expected to be a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

At the back of the smartphone, the Huawei Mate 20 will sport a triple camera setup much like the Mate 20 Pro. While it is reported to get a 40-megapixel primary sensor, specifications for the other two are not available yet. The phone is expected to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike the Mate 20 Pro. The report claims that the Huawei Mate 20 might not launch in all markets, although it will come to Germany. Also, the Mate 20 is expected to bear a starting price tag of EUR 750 (roughly Rs. 63,700), while the Mate 20 Pro might start at EUR 850 (about Rs. 72,200).

Interestingly, a report out of Israel last month had claimed that the Mate 20 would sport a price tag of ILS 3,000 (around Rs. 61,000) while the Mate 20 Pro would be priced at ILS 4,000 (roughly Rs. 81,300), with availability in the country starting from October itself.

Apart from that, Huawei is also expected to launch its first smartphone in India with a Kirin 980 SoC, by Q4 2018. This could be the Mate 20 series or also, possibly, another smartphone that Huawei has in the pipeline.

Comments

Further reading: Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 Specifications, Huawei
