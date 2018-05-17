Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix HDR Support Comes to Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20, and Sony Xperia XZ2

 
, 17 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Netflix HDR Support Comes to Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20, and Sony Xperia XZ2

Highlights

  • Netflix HDR support has been added to more Android smartphones
  • You will need to run on Android 5.0 and above to support HDR
  • You will need to update to the latest version of Netflix as well

Netflix has added support for HDR (high-dynamic range) video support to an additional three Android devices, expanding its portfolio of smartphones that support a better video quality experience. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20, and the Sony Xperia XZ2 have been added to the list that now let you stream Netflix in HDR mode. With these additions, a total of 10 smartphones now have HDR mode support for Netflix.

For HDR mode to work, you will need the latest version of the Netflix app on Android and the latest firmware for HDR playback, provided by the device manufacturer. Netflix has quietly updated its Support page, and HDR playback is now supported on Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20, LG V30, Razer Phone, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Samsung Galaxy S9, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Sony Xperia XZ1, and Sony Xperia XZ2.

CEO Reed Hastings had talked about Netflix's plans to bring HDR support to smartphones at MWC last year. After that, Netflix added a series of Android smartphones to its list with the Note 8 and Xperia XZ1 getting it in September last year.

HDR feature is only available on Netflix's most expensive plan: Rs. 800 per month, which also gives you access to 4K video, and support for 4 simultaneous screens. Netflix recommends you've an Internet connection of 25Mbps to stream 4K HDR, though you can still avail HDR functionality at lower resolutions if your Internet isn't fast enough. To find HDR content, just type 'HDR' into the Netflix search box.

Netflix also supports Dolby Vision for the LG G6, and iOS devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, and the iPad Pro (second gen). You'll need to run the latest version of iOS for Dolby Vision playback to work properly.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Sony, HDR
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
2018 iPhone Charger With 18W Fast Charging Support, USB-C Port Leaked in Renders
Netflix HDR Support Comes to Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20, and Sony Xperia XZ2
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched: What's Different
  2. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched in India
  3. Nokia X6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  4. OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs iPhone X
  5. OnePlus 6 Price, Specifications, Release Date Revealed: Live Updates
  6. Airtel Now Offers 'Truly Unlimited' Experience for Prepaid Subscribers
  7. OnePlus 6 Price in India to Be Revealed Today: Watch Live Stream Here
  8. Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) Get 4G Support in Second SIM Slot in India
  9. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones With 8-Hour Battery Life Launched
  10. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: What's New and Different
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.