Huawei Maimang 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Maimang 9 price starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 July 2020 19:02 IST
Huawei Maimang 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Maimang 9 comes with a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Huawei Maimang 9 will go on sale in China starting August 7
  • The phone comes in three different colour options
  • Huawei Maimang 9 has up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

Huawei Maimang 9 has launched with 5G support and a triple rear camera setup. The new smartphone by the Chinese company has a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC as well as a hole-punch display design. The Huawei Maimang 9 is the successor to the Maimang 8 that was launched in China back in June last year with triple rear cameras and Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. Some reports suggest that the Maimang 9 could arrive for global markets as the Huawei Enjoy 20s.

Huawei Maimang 9 price

Huawei Maimang 9 price has been set at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while its 8GB RAM option carries a price tag of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone will go on sale in China starting August 7, though it is already available for pre-bookings through Huawei's VMall. Moreover, it comes in Cherry Blossom, Forest of the Forest, and Phantom Night Black colour options.

Huawei Maimang 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Maimang 9 runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing, with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Huawei has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Maimang 9 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Maimang 9 packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 22.5W the company's Super Fast Charge technology. Besides, the phone measures 170x78.5x8.9mm and weighs 212 grams.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Huawei Maimang 9

Huawei Maimang 9

Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Maimang 9 price, Huawei Maimang 9 specifications, Huawei Maimang 9, Huawei

Comment
 
 

