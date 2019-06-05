Technology News
Huawei Maimang 8 With 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

The phone has almost identical specs as the Huawei P Smart+ (2019).

Updated: 5 June 2019 16:45 IST
Huawei Maimang 8 With 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Maimang 8 is up for pre-order in China

Highlights
  • Huawei Maimang 8 is priced at CNY 1,899, available in two finishes
  • The phone packs 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 3,400mAh battery
  • Huawei Maimang 8 runs on Kirin 710 SoC, sports 3 rear cameras

Huawei's ongoing battle with US authorities hasn't stopped the company from launching new phones in the home market. The company has now launched the Huawei Maimang 8 in China. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop notch, a triple rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor. Looking at the specification and design, the Maimang 8 seems to be almost identical to the Huawei P Smart+ (2019) launched recently. The only notable difference is that the Maimang 8 packs 6GB RAM and has 128GB internal storage, whereas the P Smart+ (2019) packs 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Huawei Maimang 8 price

The Huawei Maimang 8 price in China is set at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone has been launched in two colour options – Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue. The phone is up for pre-order already on Huawei Mall, and other major e-commerce platforms, and is set to go on sale from June 12 in China. As we mentioned, the smartphone appears to be the China variant of the Huawei P Smart+ (2019) that was launched recently.

Huawei Maimang 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Huawei Maimang 8 runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 software. It features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Kirin 710 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand further using a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

The Huawei Maimang 8 features a triple rear camera setup. This setup houses a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. At the front, the notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera has artificial intelligence (AI) built in to recognise scenes and categories in real-time.

The latest Huawei phone has a fingerprint scanner at the back next to the camera module. The phone measures 155.2x73.4x7.95mm, and weighs about 160 grams. Connectivity options include a Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Huawei Maimang 8

Huawei Maimang 8

Display6.21-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 710
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera24-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Huawei Maimang 8 With 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
