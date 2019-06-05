AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Huawei's ongoing battle with US authorities hasn't stopped the company from launching new phones in the home market. The company has now launched the Huawei Maimang 8 in China. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop notch, a triple rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor. Looking at the specification and design, the Maimang 8 seems to be almost identical to the Huawei P Smart+ (2019) launched recently. The only notable difference is that the Maimang 8 packs 6GB RAM and has 128GB internal storage, whereas the P Smart+ (2019) packs 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.
The Huawei Maimang 8 price in China is set at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone has been launched in two colour options – Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue. The phone is up for pre-order already on Huawei Mall, and other major e-commerce platforms, and is set to go on sale from June 12 in China. As we mentioned, the smartphone appears to be the China variant of the Huawei P Smart+ (2019) that was launched recently.
The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Huawei Maimang 8 runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 software. It features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Kirin 710 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand further using a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 512GB).
The Huawei Maimang 8 features a triple rear camera setup. This setup houses a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. At the front, the notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera has artificial intelligence (AI) built in to recognise scenes and categories in real-time.
The latest Huawei phone has a fingerprint scanner at the back next to the camera module. The phone measures 155.2x73.4x7.95mm, and weighs about 160 grams. Connectivity options include a Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.
