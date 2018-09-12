NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Maimang 7 With 4 Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

, 12 September 2018
Huawei Maimang 7 is priced at CNY 2,399 in China

Highlights

  • Huawei Maimang 7 comes with dual front cameras
  • The smartphone packs 6GB RAM, Kirin 710 SoC
  • Maimang 7 is up for pre-order, and will be available on September 15

Huawei has now announced the Maimang 7 smartphone in China. The mid-range device comes in a slew of colour options, and sports a display notch in the front. There is a dual camera setup at the front and back, stacked vertically, and a fingerprint scanner placed right below it. The smartphone comes with features like Google AR Core support, AI scene recognition, 6GB RAM, and varied colour options. This comes in the midst of teasers of the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro, scheduled to be unveiled in London on October 16.

Huawei Maimang 7 price

The Huawei Maimang 7 is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,300), and is available in Bright Black, Charm Blue, and Platinum Gold colour options. It is up for pre-orders on the company website, and will go on sale from September 15.

Huawei Maimang 7 sepcifications

As for specifications, the Huawei Maimang 7 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on EMUI 8.2 OS. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass protection and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 12nm Kirin 710 octa-core processor with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU, and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB expandable up to 256GB with the help of the hybrid microSD card slot.

As for cameras, the dual camera setup sports one 20-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash support. At the front, the Huawei Maimang 7 also sports a dual camera setup with one 24-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone packs a 3750mAh battery with fast charging support, dimensions measure at 158.3x75.3x7.6mm, and the smartphone weighs 172 grams. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

Huawei Maimang 7

Huawei Maimang 7

Display6.30-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
Further reading: HUawei
