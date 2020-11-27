Technology News
loading

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Urges Honor Sub-Brand to Become Competitor After Split

The US government says Huawei is a national security threat, a claim the company denies.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 November 2020 10:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Urges Honor Sub-Brand to Become Competitor After Split

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei called on Honor to become Huawei's biggest competitor after the "divorce"

Highlights
  • Huawei said earlier this month it would sell Honor
  • Honor-brand smartphones made up 26 percent of the handsets Huawei shipped
  • Huawei's rivals have been ramping up production orders

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei called on employees of its departing Honor subbrand to strive to surpass its parent in a farewell speech as the tech giant sells the budget brand to keep its sanction-hobbled supply chains alive.

Huawei said earlier this month it would sell Honor to a new entity called Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, formed of its agents and dealers, so it could resume sourcing components currently restricted by US sanctions.

The US government says Huawei is a national security threat, a claim the company denies.

"Wave after wave of severe US sanctions against Huawei has led us to finally understand, certain American politicians want to kill us, not just correct us," Ren said, according to a speech posted on a Huawei employee forum on Thursday.

While Huawei could overcome the difficulties, "millions" of employees at Honor's agents and distributors around the world would lose their jobs as sales channels dried up, Ren's speech said.

"We don't have to drag innocent people into the water just because we suffer," he said.

Honor-brand smartphones made up 26 percent of the 51.7 million handsets Huawei shipped in July-September, according to consultancy Canalys. The company's products also include laptops, tablet computers, smart TVs and electronic accessories.

Huawei's rivals have been ramping up production orders, anticipating they can gobble up market share while the giant is unable to produce new handsets, several industry sources recently told Reuters.

If Honor could resume production, it could retain market share, said Flora Tang, an industry analyst with Counterpoint Research.

Ren called on Honor to become Huawei's biggest competitor after the "divorce," and said toppling Huawei should "become your slogan for motivation".

"We are your competitors in the future," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Honor
Amazon Workers in Germany Go on Strike on Black Friday Over Pay, Working Conditions
TCL 20 5G Leaked Renders, Specifications Tip Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Urges Honor Sub-Brand to Become Competitor After Split
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch India vs Australia Live Stream
  2. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China
  4. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  5. Redmi Watch With Up to 12 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Rating Launched
  6. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  7. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch Confirmed for November 30
  8. PS5 Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report
  9. New Pricing for SonyLIV Premium Monthly, Yearly Plans Revealed
  10. iPhone 12 mini Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Patent Application Shows It Could Bring Force Touch to MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar
  2. Xbox Bug That Could Have Leaked Actual User Email IDs Through Gamer Tag Patched by Microsoft: Report
  3. Realme Phone With Model Number RMX3063 Spotted on FCC Certification Site, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  4. Huami Amazfit GTS 2 mini Launch on December 1, Thin and Light Profile Tipped
  5. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Confirmed for December 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Black Friday Deals: Dyson Offers Discounts on Air Purifiers, Hair Straighteners, More Products Till November 30
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Get OxygenOS Update With Game Space Improvements, November 2020 Security Patch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Tips Forthcoming India Launch
  10. Lenovo Teases Design Elements of Upcoming Smartphone Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com