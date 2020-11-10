Technology News
loading

Huawei Said to Sell $15 Billion Honor Unit to Shenzhen Government, Digital China, Others

Huawei’s all-cash sale will include almost all assets including brand, research & development capabilities, and supply chain management.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 November 2020 12:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Said to Sell $15 Billion Honor Unit to Shenzhen Government, Digital China, Others

Honor-brand smartphones made up 26 percent of the 51.7 million handsets Huawei shipped in July-September

Highlights
  • This indicates low expectation for change in the US perception of Huawei
  • Main Honor distributor Digital China will become a top-two shareholder
  • Honor Terminal was incorporated in April and is fully owned by Huawei

Huawei plans to sell budget-brand smartphone unit Honor in a CNY 100 billion (roughly Rs. 1,12,100 crores) deal to a consortium led by handset distributor Digital China and the government of its home town of Shenzhen, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The plan comes as US restrictions on supplying Huawei force the world's second-biggest smartphone maker, after South Korea's Samsung, to focus on high-end handsets and corporate-oriented business, the people said.

It also indicates little expectation for any swift change in the US perception of Huawei as a security risk following a change in US administration, one of the people said.

The all-cash sale will include almost all assets including brand, research & development capabilities and supply chain management, the people said. Huawei could announce it as early as Sunday, one of the people said.

Main Honor distributor Digital China will become a top-two shareholder of sold-off entity Honor Terminal with a near-15 percent stake, said two of the people. Honor Terminal was incorporated in April and is fully owned by Huawei, the corporate registry showed.

Digital China, which also partners Huawei in businesses such as cloud computing, plans to finance the bulk of the deal with bank loans, the two people said. It will be joined by at least three investment firms backed by the government of financial and technology hub Shenzhen, with each owning 10 percent to 15 percent, they said.

After the sale, Honor plans to retain most of its management team and 7,000-plus workforce and go public within three years, the people said, declining to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

Honor declined to comment. Huawei, Digital China and the Shenzhen government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sanctions

The US government last year moved to prevent most US companies from conducting business with Huawei, also the world's biggest telecoms equipment vendor, citing national security concerns. Huawei has repeatedly denied being a security risk.

In May, Washington announced rules aimed at constricting Huawei's ability to procure chips featuring US technology for use in fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications network equipment and smartphones such as its premium P and Mate series.

Huawei established Honor in 2013 but the business mostly operates independently. Divestment will mean Honor is no longer subject to Huawei's US sanctions, analysts said.

Honor sells smartphones through its own websites and third-party retailers in China where it competes with Xiaomi, Oppo and   in the market for lower-priced handsets. It also sells its phones in Southeast Asia and Europe.

Honor-brand smartphones made up 26 percent of the 51.7 million handsets Huawei shipped in July-September, showed estimates from researcher Canalys. Honor's products also include laptops, tablet computers, smart TVs and electronic accessories.

With margins thin for lower-end phones, Honor booked about CNY 6 billion (roughly Rs. 6,700 crores) in net profit on revenue of around 90 billion yuan last year, said one of the people, citing audited figures.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Honor, 5G
Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Get October 2020 Security Patch, Fixes, Improvements With Latest Update
Spider-Man PS4 Save Games Can Be Exported to PS5’s Spider-Man Remastered, Insomniac Says in About-Turn

Related Stories

Huawei Said to Sell $15 Billion Honor Unit to Shenzhen Government, Digital China, Others
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Gets a Shopping Button to Highlight Business’ Product Catalogues
  2. Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched
  3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Review: Quantity Over Quality
  4. Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 May Come With Snapdragon 675 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India Cut Across Retail Stores: Report
  6. Micromax In 1b Pre-Bookings Start November 10 at 12 Noon via Flipkart
  7. OnePlus Halts OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
  8. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Prime Video Bags India Rights for Live Streaming New Zealand Cricket
  10. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India Cut by Rs. 25,000 Across Retail Stores: Report
  2. WhatsApp Gets a Shopping Button, to See What Businesses are Selling on the App
  3. Spider-Man PS4 Save Games Can Be Exported to PS5’s Spider-Man Remastered, Insomniac Says in About-Turn
  4. Huawei Said to Sell $15 Billion Honor Unit to Shenzhen Government, Digital China, Others
  5. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Get October 2020 Security Patch, Fixes, Improvements With Latest Update
  6. Nvidia Signs In-Car Entertainment System Deal With Hyundai
  7. EA Play Comes to Xbox Game Pass on Console and Android, Available December 15 on PC
  8. Apple's New Mac Models With In-House Silicon Could Revive the PC Chip Wars, Analysts Say
  9. Nokia 8 V 5G UW With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched for Verizon: Price, Specifications
  10. Sweden Halts 5G Auction After Court Grants Relief to Huawei
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com