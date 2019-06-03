Huawei has announced that the second batch of EMUI 9.1 beta testing is now live. The Chinese smartphone maker has revealed a list of 14 phones for which the EMUI 9.1 beta update based on Android Pie has been released. The Huawei phones that are now a part of EMUI 9.1's second phase of beta testing include the Mate 10 and Huawei P20 series flagships and some Honor devices as well. Additionally, the company has also announced that a bunch of phones launched around a couple of years ago will also get the EMUI 9.1 beta update soon.

Back in April, Huawei announced that a total of 49 phones will be upgraded to EMUI 9.1, and also kicked off the first phase of Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 beta testing programme for the Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X and Mate 20 Porsche Design edition. In an official Weibo post, Huawei has announced that the second phase of EMUI 9.1 beta testing has begun starting March 31 for a total of 14 smartphones that are listed below:

Users who own any of the aforesaid phones can now register for the EMUI 9.1 beta testing program and download the latest build of Huawei's custom Android skin. The announcement page on the official Huawei Club community forum states that only phones with 6GB or more of free internal storage are recommended for installing EMUI 9.1 beta build, or else, there are chances that the update installation might fail.

Additionally, Huawei has announced that older smartphones such as the Huawei Mate 9 and Huawei P10 series flagships are also in line to receive the update soon, but there is no word when the EMUI 9.1 beta update will be released for them. Here is the complete list of Huawei and Honor phones that are in queue to participate in the EMUI 9.1 beta testing program:

It must be noted that the EMUI 9.1 beta update being talked about is the China version of the ROM. Unfortunately, there is no word when Huawei will release the stable EMUI 9.1 build for the aforementioned phones globally.