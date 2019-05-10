Huawei has swiftly revealed the first batch of smartphones that will be receiving the Android Q update. The list expands on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which was already announced by Google as one of the phones getting the Android Q beta 3, and also includes two Honor-branded smartphones. Considering the stable version of Android Q is yet to be released by Google, it is unclear when exactly Huawei plans to roll out the Android Q update for this first batch of phones.

As per a post on Huawei EMUI team's official Weibo account, Huawei and Honor's first batch of phones getting Android Q update comprises eight smartphones. The smartphones are Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20X, Huawei Mate 20RS Porsche Design, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Honor V20 (View 20), and Honor Magic 2.

Expectedly, the Huawei and Honor's Android Q software will include EMUI on top, however it is a mystery exactly which version of the EMUI smartphone owners will be getting. We hope to hear more details about the Android Q rollout over the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, Huawei has started taking registrations for the Android Q beta 3 update for Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone. There is a catch though. Huawei is limiting the participation in the Android Q beta program to developers who have at least one app published in the Google Play Store and belong to a select set of countries. The supported countries are Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Denmark, Romania, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Serbia, and Ukraine.

The first version of the Android Q beta 3 will be released on May 11 for registered participants and the beta project will continue till June 30, 2019. You can find more details on the Android Q beta program for the Mate 20 Pro on the company website.