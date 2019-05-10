Technology News

Huawei Announces First 8 Phones Getting Android Q Update, Including Honor Phones

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is all set to receive the first Android Q beta build on May 11.

By | Updated: 10 May 2019 11:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Announces First 8 Phones Getting Android Q Update, Including Honor Phones

Android Q beta 3 was announced during Google I/O 2019 keynote on Tuesday

Highlights
  • Two Honor phones will get Android Q update first
  • Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro are among the first to get Android Q
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro Android Q beta update is restricted to just developers

Huawei has swiftly revealed the first batch of smartphones that will be receiving the Android Q update. The list expands on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which was already announced by Google as one of the phones getting the Android Q beta 3, and also includes two Honor-branded smartphones. Considering the stable version of Android Q is yet to be released by Google, it is unclear when exactly Huawei plans to roll out the Android Q update for this first batch of phones.

As per a post on Huawei EMUI team's official Weibo account, Huawei and Honor's first batch of phones getting Android Q update comprises eight smartphones. The smartphones are Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20X, Huawei Mate 20RS Porsche Design, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Honor V20 (View 20), and Honor Magic 2.

Expectedly, the Huawei and Honor's Android Q software will include EMUI on top, however it is a mystery exactly which version of the EMUI smartphone owners will be getting. We hope to hear more details about the Android Q rollout over the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, Huawei has started taking registrations for the Android Q beta 3 update for Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone. There is a catch though. Huawei is limiting the participation in the Android Q beta program to developers who have at least one app published in the Google Play Store and belong to a select set of countries. The supported countries are Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Denmark, Romania, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Serbia, and Ukraine.

The first version of the Android Q beta 3 will be released on May 11 for registered participants and the beta project will continue till June 30, 2019. You can find more details on the Android Q beta program for the Mate 20 Pro on the company website.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life and super fast charging
  • Premium build quality and aesthetics
  • Powerful CPU
  • Versatile set of cameras
  • Vivid and sharp display
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent fingerprint recognition
Read detailed Huawei Mate 20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 980
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity4200mAh
Further reading: Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Honor V20, Honor View 20, Honor Magic2, Huawei, Honor
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale to Offer Discounts on Nokia 6.1 Plus, Max Pro M1, iPhone XR, and Other Phones
Huawei Announces First 8 Phones Getting Android Q Update, Including Honor Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Pro Price Leaked Along With Colour Options
  2. TikTok Regains Top Spot on App Stores in India, Offers Cash Reward to Users
  3. Elon Musk Says He Works Over 90 Hours per Week to Keep Tesla Alive
  4. Lenovo Ego Digital Smartwatch With Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India
  5. These 8 Huawei and Honor Phones Will Get Android Q Update First
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts May 15, Offers to Be Previewed Tomorrow
  8. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Promises 'Lowest Prices' on Smartphones
  9. BSNL Revises Rs. 47, Rs. 198 Prepaid Plans to Offer More Data
  10. Has Pixel 3a's Price Tag Ruined Its Prospects in India?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.