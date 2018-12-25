NDTV Gadgets360.com
, 25 December 2018
Huawei P20 Pro is amongst the phones currently available at a discounted price on Amazon

Highlights

  • Amazon is offering deals on select Huawei smartphones this week
  • Apart from discounts, no-cost EMI and exchange offers are also available
  • Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3, and Nova 3i are part of the sale

Amazon and Huawei have teamed up to offer a special holiday sale on the former's online marketplace this week. The sale promises discounts worth up to Rs. 10,000 on select Huawei smartphones. On top of the discounts, Amazon India is also offering no-cost EMI options and bundled exchange offers. The smartphones on discount include the Huawei P20 Lite, the Huawei Nova 3i, the Huawei Nova 3, as well as the flagship-level Huawei P20 Pro. Here are all the discounts and offers during the Huawei Holiday Sale on Amazon India.

Huawei Holiday Sale offers on Amazon India

As a part of the 'Huawei Holiday Sale' on Amazon India, the Huawei P20 Lite (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999). The bundled exchange offer comes with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 13,499. The Huawei P20 Lite features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display and comes with a dual rear camera setup. In our review of the P20 Lite, we concluded that the phone is well built and the display is quite vibrant, however, the battery life is disappointing.

The Huawei Nova 3i (4GB RAM, 128GB storage) is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990). The Nova 3i features a massive 6.3-inch full-HD display and a dual camera setup at the rear. We also tested the Huawei Nova 3i earlier this year and the phone performed well. We didn't like the low-light camera performance though.

Apart from these, the Huawei Nova 3 is also available at a low price of Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 34,999) for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The Nova 3 features a dual camera setup at the rear as well as on the front and is powered by Huawei's Kirin 970 SoC. In our review, we gave the phone a rating of 7 on a scale of 10. In our tests, the phone's battery life stood out but the phone does heat up quite easily.

Lastly, the Huawei P20 Pro is also available on sale at Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 69,999) for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The premium smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the rear and a 24-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by the Kirin 970 SoC. In our review, we rewarded the phone with an overall rating of 9 out of 10. Our tests revealed that the phone has excellent cameras and good battery life. However, there's no wireless charging or a quad-HD display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Huawei, Amazon, Huawei P20 pro, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Nova 3, Huawei Nova 3i
