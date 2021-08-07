Technology News
  Huawei Reports Biggest Ever Revenue Drop Due to US Sanctions Forcing It to Sell Part of Handset Business

Huawei Reports Biggest Ever Revenue Drop Due to US Sanctions Forcing It to Sell Part of Handset Business

Huawei was put on an export blacklist by former US President Donald Trump in 2019.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 August 2021 12:14 IST
Huawei Reports Biggest Ever Revenue Drop Due to US Sanctions Forcing It to Sell Part of Handset Business

Huawei's handsets department reported biggest decline

Highlights
  • US sanctions drove Huawei to sell chunk of its handset business
  • Huawei's consumer business group reported 47 percent revenue dorp
  • Huawei's telecoms equipment business reported 14 percent revenue dorp

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies reported its biggest ever revenue drop in the first half of 2021, after US sanctions drove it to sell a chunk of its once-dominant handset business and before new growth areas have fully matured.

The company generated revenue of CNY 320.4 billion ($49.56 billion or roughly Rs. 3.69 lakh crores), it said on Friday.

The biggest decline came from Huawei's consumer business group, which includes handsets, where revenue fell 47 percent to CNY 135.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1.55 lakh crores).

It eked out a 0.6 percentage point rise in its net profit margin to 9.8 percent, largely due to efficiency improvements, a company spokesperson said.

In 2019 former US President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist and barred it from accessing critical technology of US origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

The sanctions hobbled Huawei's handset business, with Huawei dropping out of the top five vendors in China for the first time in more than seven years in the second quarter, shipping 6.4 million units, according to consultancy Canalys.

That compares with 27.4 million handsets shipped in China in Q2 2020, excluding shipments of Honor budget handsets. Huawei sold the brand in November.

The consumer business brought in over half of the company's revenue in 2019.

Revenue also fell 14 percent in the first half from Huawei's telecoms equipment business, which a spokesperson said was partially down to the slowdown in China's 5G rollout.

Huawei is trying to pivot towards software and business areas not at risk of US pressure, according to an internal memo from founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei seen by Reuters in May.

"Our aim is to survive, and to do so sustainably," said Eric Xu, Huawei's rotating chairman, in a statement on the results. "We've set our strategic goals for the next five years."

The company started rolling out its Harmony operating system in June, meaning it is no longer wholly reliant on Google's Android platform.

US sanctions barred Google from providing technical support to new phone models.

First-half revenue from Huawei's enterprise business group grew 18 percent to CNY 42.9 billion (roughly Rs. 49,292 crores), as the COVID-19 outbreak spurred industry demand for ICT connectivity, a spokesperson said.

Huawei is also seeing strong growth in its cloud services business, more than doubling in size in the first quarter to take a 20 percent market share in China, according to Canalys.

Further reading: Huawei, 5G, Google, Android
Apple Wins Court Ruling Throwing Out $308.5-Million Patent Verdict

Huawei Reports Biggest Ever Revenue Drop Due to US Sanctions Forcing It to Sell Part of Handset Business
