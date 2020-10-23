Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an omnidirectional 8-microphone system have been launched. As noted in its press release, these are the company's first over-ear wireless headphones, and were launched alongside Huawei's latest smartphone series, the Mate 40. Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones are offered in black and gold colour variants. It uses 6 mics for calls and has a 40mm dynamic driver, along with a low-latency gaming mode. The headphones have up to 24 hours of battery life, as per the company, and can be fully charged in 60 minutes.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio price

The headphones by Huawei are priced at €299 (roughly $353 or Rs. 25,967). The Huawei FreeBuds Studio will be available starting November. The brand, however, has not given specific details of its country-wise availability yet.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio specifications, features

The Huawei FreeBuds Studio have a 4-layer, 40mm dynamic driver and a frequency response between the range of 4Hz to 48 kHz. The ANC on the headphones adjusts automatically according to different environments and can cancel noise up to 40dB. The ANC gets three noise cancellation modes, Ultra, Cozy, and General. The headphones also come with Awareness Mode that lets ambient sound through, and Voice Mode that reduces environmental noise for improved call quality. Huawei FreeBuds Studio also have a dual-antenna design for a wide signal.

You can use the headphones for up to 24 hours on a single charge when ANC is turned off, and 20 hours when it is enabled. Huawei FreeBuds Studio are claimed to run for up to 8 hours with just 10 minutes of charging with ANC disabled. It is powered by a 410mAh battery that charges via USB Type-C.

The company says that the four outward facing mics on the Huawei FreeBuds Studio clearly pick up human voices from background noise, while the two inward-facing mics collect can avoid strong wind interference. It also uses Tee Audio Tube structure that links the inner ear space with the front and back sound cavity to filter out noise.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio can be connected with up to two devices simultaneously. It uses Huawei's L2HC wireless audio codec technology that is claimed to achieve an audio transmission rate of up to 960KBps. It also has Bluetooth 5.2, wear detection, IMU sensors, and a pop-up pair feature that works with Huawei phones running on EMUI 10.1. The headphones measure 165 x 150 x 81.5mm, and weigh around 260 grams.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.