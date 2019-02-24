Huawei is hosting its pre-MWC conference in Barcelona today, where it is set to launch it foldable smartphone. If a recent leak is anything to go by, this will be the recently leaked Mate X 5G foldable phone. The launch event will begin at 2pm CET (6:30pm IST) and will be live streamed online. The new foldable phone by the Chinese company is likely to compete against the Samsung Galaxy Fold that debuted earlier this week. Initial rumours claimed that alongside based on a foldable phone form factor, the Huawei Mate X will come with 5G support. Huawei is rumoured to bring a limited number of units at the initial stage.

Huawei at MWC 2019: Watch live stream

Titled 'Connecting the Future', the Huawei event will take place in Barcelona. The event will begin at 2pm CET (6:30pm IST). The company will live stream through its YouTube channel. Moreover, you can keep an eye at the video streaming below.

Huawei Mate X 5G foldable phone features (teased, expected)

Among other developments, the Huawei Mate X is likely to be the showstopper. The new model expected to be the company's first 5G foldable phone. Huawei has teased the foldable design through an official invite. The invite hinted at a fold-out technique with two screens on the outer body of the folded phone. This is unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold that debuted with two discreet screens inside the fold.

In addition to the invite, the Huawei Mate X foldable phone recently surfaced online -- thanks to an early banner leaked by a Twitter user. The banner showcased that the phone will have screens on both the front and back sides when folded. Also, the handset appears to open up in an inverted manner to activate the screen at the back when unfolded.

The Huawei Mate X is likely to have a 5G variant for specific markets. Furthermore, the phone is rumoured to have a 7.2-inch display and could 24,000 and 30,000 units initially.