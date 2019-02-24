Technology News

Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Live Stream

, 24 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Live Stream

Huawei Mate X 5G foldable phone launch will begin at 6.30pm IST

Highlights

  • Huawei is hosting its pre-MWC 2019 event in Barcelona
  • The event is likely to bring Mate X 5G foldable phone
  • Launch event will be live streamed at 6:30pm IST

Huawei is hosting its pre-MWC conference in Barcelona today, where it is set to launch it foldable smartphone. If a recent leak is anything to go by, this will be the recently leaked Mate X 5G foldable phone. The launch event will begin at 2pm CET (6:30pm IST) and will be live streamed online. The new foldable phone by the Chinese company is likely to compete against the Samsung Galaxy Fold that debuted earlier this week. Initial rumours claimed that alongside based on a foldable phone form factor, the Huawei Mate X will come with 5G support. Huawei is rumoured to bring a limited number of units at the initial stage.

Huawei at MWC 2019: Watch live stream

Titled 'Connecting the Future', the Huawei event will take place in Barcelona. The event will begin at 2pm CET (6:30pm IST). The company will live stream through its YouTube channel. Moreover, you can keep an eye at the video streaming below.

 

Huawei Mate X 5G foldable phone features (teased, expected)

Among other developments, the Huawei Mate X is likely to be the showstopper. The new model expected to be the company's first 5G foldable phone. Huawei has teased the foldable design through an official invite. The invite hinted at a fold-out technique with two screens on the outer body of the folded phone. This is unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold that debuted with two discreet screens inside the fold.

In addition to the invite, the Huawei Mate X foldable phone recently surfaced online -- thanks to an early banner leaked by a Twitter user. The banner showcased that the phone will have screens on both the front and back sides when folded. Also, the handset appears to open up in an inverted manner to activate the screen at the back when unfolded.

The Huawei Mate X is likely to have a 5G variant for specific markets. Furthermore, the phone is rumoured to have a 7.2-inch display and could 24,000 and 30,000 units initially.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate X 5G, Huawei, MWC 2019, MWC, Huawei Foldable Phone
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Elon Musk Gets a 'Non' From France on Space-Tech Talks With EU
Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Live Stream
Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Live Stream
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM Variant Launched in India
  2. Oppo Announces Its First 5G Smartphone at MWC, Powered by Snapdragon 855
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Set to Launch Next Week
  5. Jio Group Talk Conference Calling App Launched for Android Users
  6. Jio TV Update Brings Jio Cricket HD Channels to Stream India Matches
  7. Jio Users to Get an Exclusive Chance to Buy Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Today
  8. Oppo Unveils 10x Lossless Zoom Smartphone Camera Tech at MWC 2019
  9. Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions
  10. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.