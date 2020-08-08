Technology News
loading

Huawei Says Flagship HiSilicon Kirin Smartphone Chips Running Out Under US Sanctions

US pressure on Huawei's suppliers has made it impossible for the company's HiSilicon chip division to keep making the chipsets.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 August 2020 20:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Says Flagship HiSilicon Kirin Smartphone Chips Running Out Under US Sanctions
Highlights
  • Huawei Consumer Business Unit CEO Richard Yu made the comments
  • HiSilicon makes a wide range of chips including its line of Kirin SoCs
  • The Huawei Mate 40 will still feature flagship Kirin SoCs

Huawei Technologies will stop making its flagship Kirin chipsets next month, financial magazine Caixin said on Saturday, as the impact of US pressure on the Chinese tech giant grows.

US pressure on Huawei's suppliers has made it impossible for the company's HiSilicon chip division to keep making the chipsets, key components for mobile phone, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Unit was quoted as saying about the upcoming the launch of the company's new Mate 40 handset at an industry conference, China Info 100. A report by Chinese publication IT Home cites the Yu to say Huawei Mate 40 will still sport a flagship Kirin SoC.

With US-China relations at their worst in decades, Washington is pressing governments around to world to squeeze Huawei out, arguing it would hand over data to the Chinese government for spying. Huawei denies it spies for China.

The United States is also seeking the extradition from Canada of Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on charges of bank fraud.

In May the US Commerce Department issued orders that required suppliers of software and manufacturing equipment to refrain from doing business with Huawei without first obtaining a license.

"From Sept. 15 onward, our flagship Kirin processors cannot be produced," Yu said, according to Caixin. "Our AI-powered chips also cannot be processed. This is a huge loss for us."

Huawei's HiSilicon division relies on software from U.S. companies such as Cadence Design Systems Inc or Synopsys to design its chips and it outsources the production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which uses equipment from US companies.

Huawei declined comment on the Caixin report. TSMC, Cadence and Synopsys did not immediately respond to email requests for comment.

HiSilicon produces a wide range of chips including its line of Kirin processors, which power only Huawei smartphones and are the only Chinese processors that can rival those from Qualcomm in quality.

"Huawei began exploring the chip sector over 10 years ago, starting from hugely lagging behind, to slightly lagging behind, to catching up, and then to a leader," Yu was quoted as saying. "We invested massive resources for R&D, and went through a difficult process."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, HiSilicon, Huawei Mate 40, Kirin
OnePlus Nord Internals Exhibited by Carl Pei in New 'Tear-Up' Assembly Video

Related Stories

Huawei Says Flagship HiSilicon Kirin Smartphone Chips Running Out Under US Sanctions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Makes It Easier to Apply for New Bharat Fiber Connection
  2. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  3. Poco X2 Gets MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM Update in India, Users Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  5. Infinix Hot 10 Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing: Report
  6. iFFalcon Launches New 4K QLED, UHD Smart Android TVs in India
  7. Amazon Freedom Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals
  8. Xiaomi Clarifies Status of Banned Chinese Apps on Its Phones
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 23,999
  10. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Says Flagship HiSilicon Kirin Smartphone Chips Running Out Under US Sanctions
  2. Mi 10 Ultra Name Confirmed; Colour Options, Posters, Specifications Leak Online
  3. OnePlus Nord Internals Exhibited by Carl Pei in New 'Tear-Up' Assembly Video
  4. Facebook Gaming iOS App Launched Without Mini Games Section to Meet Apple App Store Policies
  5. Zomato Introduces 'Period Leaves' for Employees
  6. Android Phones With Qualcomm DSP Chips Affected by 400 Vulnerabilities: Check Point
  7. iPhone 12 Camera Production Runs Into Quality Issues, Apple Launch Plans May Not Be Affected: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Poco X2 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM Update in India, Users Report
  9. TikTok Prepares Advertisers for Possible App Ban
  10. WeChat US Ban Cuts Off Users Link to Families in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com