Chinese tech giant Huawei has reportedly filed a trademark application with the EU Intellectual Property Office for a new operating system (OS) called Harmony, even as issues with the US government after the trade blacklist seem to be easing now.

The smartphone and telecommunications player is attempting to register the name for an OS for both mobile and computer use; the trademark application is dated July 12, 2019, and is currently under examination, the GSMArena reported on Saturday.

According to Huawei, Android OS and the ecosystem remains the first choice for its smartphone business.

Also, the company reportedly seeks to reduce the latency of its Internet of Things (IoT) devices through its own Hongmeng OS.

"We haven't decided yet if the Hongmeng OS can be developed as a smartphone operating system in the future," company's chairman Liang Hua was quoted as saying by news portal Ecns.cn.

After US President Donald Trump provided a reprieve to Huawei in June, less than a month after blacklisting the Chinese telecom giant, American tech titan Google can now continue to sell its Android license to the smartphone maker.

Meanwhile, ahead of the official release, a store in China was spotted displaying a poster promoting Huawei's first foldable phone, the Mate X which would also be among its first with 5G connectivity.

The poster does not list any dates, but it hints that the launch is near, news portal GSMArena reported on Monday.

The President of Huawei's Product Division said in an interview earlier this month that the Huawei Mate X would be available in China in late July or early August.

In terms of specifications, the device houses the latest Leica cameras, supporting advanced imaging features to date.