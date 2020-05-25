Technology News
loading

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G With 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC and has a 90Hz refresh rate.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 May 2020 11:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Enjoy Z 5G With 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G is offered in Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Pink colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy Z 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5 fast charging
  • The phone has a 48-megapixel main camera at the back
  • Huawei Enjoy Z 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie camera setup

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G has launched in China as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone has a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. It features a waterdrop-style notch and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear cameras are placed in the top left corner of the back panel inside a rectangular module. Huawei Enjoy Z 5G phone has launched in three colour options – Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Pink. Storage on the phone is expandable via a Nano Memory card.

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G price, sale

The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G is priced in China at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in three colour options – Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Pink. The phone is already on sale in China via Vmall.

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G specifications

Coming to specifications, the hybrid dual-SIM (Nano + Nano/NM card) Huawei Enjoy Z 5G runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with 405ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage option. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB with the help of a hybrid Nano Memory card.

As for optics, the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G has a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor inside the waterdrop notch with f/2.0 aperture.

There is a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging packed inside the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 ac, 5G, USB Type-C, GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack. Dimensions measure at 160x75.32x8.35mm, and the phone weighs at 182 grams.

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G

Display 6.57-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Enjoy Z 5G, Huawei Enjoy Z 5G Price, Huawei Enjoy Z 5G Specifications, Huawei Enjoy Z 5G Sale, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Reno 4 Series With 5G Support Confirmed, Photos Tease Triple Rear Cameras and Colour Options
OnePlus' First TWS Earbuds to Be Called 'OnePlus Buds,' Might Launch in July: Tipster

Related Stories

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G With 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus High-Res Renders Leak Online
  3. Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  4. Netflix Offers Free Plan Upgrades for First 30 Days
  5. Infinix Hot 9 Series to Launch in India on May 29
  6. iPhone SE (2020) First Impressions
  7. Samsung Galaxy A31 to Launch in India Next Week
  8. Betaal on Netflix Shambles Along Like a Zombie
  9. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  10. NASA Hasn't Found a Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backwards
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 India Launch Set for June 4, Price Leaked
  2. Huawei Enjoy Z 5G With 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo Reno 4 Series With 5G Support Confirmed, Photos Tease Triple Rear Cameras and Colour Options
  4. Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC; Design Revealed
  5. Netflix Offers Free Upgrade to Standard, Premium Plans for First 30 Days in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus High-Res Renders Leak Online Showing Curved Edge Display
  7. SpaceX to Bring Astronauts to Short-Handed Space Station for Longer Stay
  8. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  9. Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  10. SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2: First Commercial Space Taxi a Pit Stop on Musk's Mars Quest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com