Huawei Enjoy Z 5G has launched in China as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone has a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. It features a waterdrop-style notch and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear cameras are placed in the top left corner of the back panel inside a rectangular module. Huawei Enjoy Z 5G phone has launched in three colour options – Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Pink. Storage on the phone is expandable via a Nano Memory card.
The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G is priced in China at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in three colour options – Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Pink. The phone is already on sale in China via Vmall.
Coming to specifications, the hybrid dual-SIM (Nano + Nano/NM card) Huawei Enjoy Z 5G runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with 405ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage option. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB with the help of a hybrid Nano Memory card.
As for optics, the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G has a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor inside the waterdrop notch with f/2.0 aperture.
There is a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging packed inside the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 ac, 5G, USB Type-C, GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack. Dimensions measure at 160x75.32x8.35mm, and the phone weighs at 182 grams.
