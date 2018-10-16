Ahead of the Huawei Mate 20 series launch in London on Tuesday, Huawei has launched the Enjoy 9 Plus and Enjoy Max smartphones in China. The two devices come with display notches, large batteries, and multiple storage options. Both Enjoy 9 Plus and Enjoy Max sport a dual camera setup, a rear fingerprint scanner, and Snapdragon processors as well. While the Enjoy 9 Plus has a wide notch and dual front cameras, the Enjoy Max has a waterdrop-shaped notch and a single selfie camera. Furthermore, the Enjoy 9 Plus sports a 3D illusion design at the back, while the Enjoy Max has a leather-textured back for better grip.

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus, Enjoy Max price

The Huawei Enjoy Max is priced starting at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,100) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,300) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Black, White, and Brown colour options. Both the smartphones will go on sale in China later this month.

On the other hand, the Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,100) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Magic Night Black, Sapphire Blue, and Aurora Violet colour options.

Huawei Enjoy Max specifications

The Huawei Enjoy Max runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on EMUI 8.2 skin on top, and packs a dual-SIM slot (Nano + Nano). It features a 7.12-inch (1080x2244 pixels) full-HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass protection. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Internal storage options are at 64GB and 128GB with dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion (up to 256GB).

Coming to optics, the Huawei Enjoy Max sports a 16-megapixel sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, and another 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Camera features include large aperture blur, gesture self-timer, fun AR mode, continuous shooting, voice control, face recognition, and smile capture.

The Huawei Enjoy Max packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer a whole day of usage, and comes with support for fast charging as well. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and more. Sensors on board include gravity sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and compass. The smartphone's dimensions are at 177.57x86.24x8.48mm, and it weighs 210 grams.

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus specifications

about the Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus specifications, the device sports a 6.5-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Kirin 710 octa-core SoC paired with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Expandable storage up to 400GB is supported on the Enjoy 9 Plus with the help of the dedicated microSD card slot. Optics include one 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and f/1.8 aperture, and another 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor as well.

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus

The Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus packs a 4,000mAh battery that claims to offer 65 hours of audio playback, 9 hours of gaming, and 14 hours of 4G browsing. Dimensions on the Enjoy 9 Plus are at 162.4x77.1x8.05mm, and it weighs 173 grams. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.

All the other specifications are similar to that of the Huawei Enjoy Max.