After the Enjoy 9 Plus launch in October, Huawei has now launched the Enjoy 9 smartphone in China. The smartphone is a pared-down version of the Enjoy 9 Plus, but it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and not a Kirin processor. Key specifications include a 6.26-inch display, 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 processor, dual rear camera setup, a dedicated microSD card slot support, and more. The Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus, on the other hand, sports a 6.5-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ 2.5D curved glass display, Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, and expandable storage up to 400GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Huawei Enjoy 9 price, availability, design

The Huawei Enjoy 9 price has not been disclosed in China as of yet, and is set to go on sale from December 12. The smartphone comes in four colour options including Black, and three gradient colour options as well - Blue, Red and Purple. The Enjoy 9 is seen sporting a waterdrop-shaped notch in the front, unlike the Enjoy 9 Plus, which sports a wide notch display. The Enjoy 9 also sports a dual camera setup at the back stacked vertically, volume and power buttons on the right edge, and a three slot SIM tray on the left edge of the device.

Huawei Enjoy 9 specifications

As for specifications, the Huawei Enjoy 9 supports dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) and runs on EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone features a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD IPS display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor packed with 3GB RAM. Internal storage offered is at 32GB with expandable storage up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for camera, the Huawei Enjoy 9 comes with a dual rear camera setup - one 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The water drop-shaped notch in the front houses the 8-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture. As mentioned, it packs a 4,000mAh battery as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Dimensions of the smartphone are at 158.92x76.91x8.1mm, and the Huawei Enjoy 9 weighs about 168 grams.