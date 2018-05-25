Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Huawei Enjoy 8e Youth With Selfie Flash, 5.45-Inch 18:9 Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 8e Youth With Selfie Flash, 5.45-Inch 18:9 Display Launched: Price, Specifications

 
25 May 2018
Huawei Enjoy 8e Youth With Selfie Flash, 5.45-Inch 18:9 Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Huawei Enjoy 8e Youth has been launched in China
  • The new smartphone features a soft LED light for selfies
  • It comes with a price tag of CNY 799

Huawei Enjoy 8e Youth has been launched in China. The new smartphone comes months after Huawei widened its Enjoy 8 series with models including the Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8 Plus, and Enjoy 8e. It comes with a price tag of CNY 799 (approximately Rs. 8,500) and features three colour options - Black, Blue, and Gold. Presently, the handset is available for pre-orders via VMall, while its shipments will begin starting June 1. Details about its availability and price in India and other markets aren't revealed.

Huawei Enjoy 8e Youth features

The Huawei Enjoy 8e Youth is specifically targeted at young customers. The handset thus has an enhanced selfie experience and comes preloaded with a beauty mode. There is also an intelligent soft LED light on the front that automatically recognises the amount of ambient light to brighten self-portrait shots under a low light environment. Similarly, the Enjoy 8e Youth is touted to adjust the volume during voice calls by intelligently identifying the environmental noise. The company has also provided a three-finger slide screenshot feature that lets users capture screenshots by simply sliding their three fingers.

Huawei Enjoy 8e Youth specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 8e Youth runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD panel with 295ppi of pixel density and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with PowerVR GE1800 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back that has an autofocus lens along with PDAF and a dual-tone LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor along with the soft-light LED flash.

Huawei has provided 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) via a dedicated slot. In terms of connectivity, the Enjoy 8e Youth has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include a gravity sensor, light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3020mAh battery and measures 146.5x7.09x8.3mm.

Comments

Huawei Enjoy 8e Youth

Huawei Enjoy 8e Youth

Display5.45-inch
Processor1.5GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid Android 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3020mAh
Further reading: Huawei
Huawei Enjoy 8e Youth With Selfie Flash, 5.45-Inch 18:9 Display Launched: Price, Specifications
RealMe 1
