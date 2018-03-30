Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8 Plus, Enjoy 8e With Dual Cameras, 18:9 Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

 
30 March 2018
Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8 Plus, Enjoy 8e With Dual Cameras, 18:9 Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8 Plus, Enjoy 8e launched in China
  • All phones come with dual cameras and 18:9 displays
  • The handsets are on sale via Vmall

Following the launch of the Huawei P20 lineup in Paris, the company has now unveiled three new smartphones in the market. The Huawei Enjoy 8 series is a successor to the Enjoy 7 lineup and comes with new features. All the three smartphones - Huawei Enjoy 8, Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus, and Huawei Enjoy 8e - are mid-ranged smartphones and are currently available for sale in China via VMall. The key highlights of the handsets include dual camera setups and 18:9 displays. Notably, Huawei Enjoy 8 is a rebranded version of the Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 that was launched earlier this week, while the Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus was launched as the Huawei Y9 (2018) in Thailand earlier this month.

Huawei Enjoy 8, Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus, Huawei Enjoy 8e price

The price of Huawei Enjoy 8 starts ar CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,500) for the 3GB RAM variant and the 4GB RAM model is available at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,500). The Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus costs CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,600) for the for the 64GB inbuilt storage variant and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,700) for the 128GB inbuilt storage model. Meanwhile, there is only one variant of the Huawei Enjoy 8e, which has been priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,400). Notably, all the three handsets will arrive in Blue, Gold, Pink, or Black colour variants.

Huawei Enjoy 8, Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus, Huawei Enjoy 8e specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 8 runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch LCD (720x1440 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with clock speeds up to 1.4GHz. As mentioned, the smartphone comes 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. In terms of optics, the Enjoy 8 features a dual camera setup at the back with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera with beauty features.

The Huawei Enjoy 8 comes with 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Glonass. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It also has a fingerprint sensor at the back and is fuelled by a 3000mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the handset measures 158.3x76.7x7.8mm and weighs 155 grams.

The Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone and runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0. It sports a 5.93-inch LCD (1080x2160 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor clocked up to 2.36GHz. The smartphone comes in only one 4GB RAM variant. When it comes to the camera, the Enjoy 8 Plus has dual camera setups on both the sides. At the back, are 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and on the front, there are 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The camera also comes with AR features as well.

The smartphone comes with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options in the handset are 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Glonass. It has accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. The handset is powered by a 4000mAh battery and measures 157.2x75.3x7.89mm and weighs 170 grams.

Finally, the dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 8e runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 skin on top. The phone has a 5.7-inch LCD (720x1440) display and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor clocked up to 1.4GHz. It comes with 3GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera at the back, and a 5-megapixel camera at the front.

The Huawei Enjoy 8e comes with 32GB of inbulit storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In the smartphone, the connectivity options are 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Glonass. Sensors include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. The Enjoy 8e also has a 3000mAh battery onboard. The handset measures 152.4x73x7.8mm and weighs 150 grams.

Comments

Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus

Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus

Display

5.93-inch

Processor

2.36GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Huawei Enjoy 8

Huawei Enjoy 8

Display

5.99-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1440 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 8.0 Oreo

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Huawei Enjoy 8e

Huawei Enjoy 8e

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1440 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 8.0 Oreo

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8 Plus, Enjoy 8e With Dual Cameras, 18:9 Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
 
 

Google Pixel 2
