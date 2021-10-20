Technology News
Huawei Enjoy 20e With HarmonyOS 2, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 20e's price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700).

Updated: 20 October 2021 15:08 IST
Huawei Enjoy 20e With HarmonyOS 2, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Enjoy 20e sports a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT IPS LCD display

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 20e features a dual rear camera setup
  • Its MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM
  • Huawei Enjoy 20e has Huawei SuperSound with 86dB peak audio output

Huawei Enjoy 20e was launched in China on Wednesday. The newly launched smartphone is expected to start shipping before November 11 and is available for pre-order via the company's official online store — Vmall. Huawei Enjoy 20e is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Huawei smartphone gets a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also features Huawei SuperSound that is said to support volume levels of up to 86dB.

Huawei Enjoy 20e price

The newly launched Huawei Enjoy 20e is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 64GB storage variant. Price of the 128GB storage variant is not known as of yet. As mentioned, the smartphone will start shipping before November 11 and can pre-ordered through Vmall. Huawei is offering its new smartphone in Magic Night Black, Phantom Violet, and Qijing Forest colour options.

On Vmall, Huawei is offering a discount of CNY 50 (roughly Rs. 600) for pre-orders. After discount, Huawei Enjoy 20e's 64GB storage variant will be available for CNY 949 (roughly Rs. 11,100).

Huawei Enjoy 20e specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 20e runs the company's proprietary HarmonyOS 2. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT IPS LCD display with 278ppi pixel density, 16.7 million colours, and 70 percent NTSC coverage. Under the hood, Huawei Enjoy 20e runs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35, paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

For optics, Huawei Enjoy 20e gets a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. It also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it gets an 8-megapixel f/2.0 aperture sensor.

Huawei Enjoy 20e gets 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi with 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB OTG, and a Micro-USB port. Onboard sensors include ambient light sensor, gyroscope, compass, proximity sensor, and gravity sensor. In addition, it gets a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. The Huawei phone also supports GPS/AGPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and reverse charging support. As mentioned, the Huawei Enjoy 20e features Huawei SuperSound that is said to provide up to 86dB of sound output for a better experience.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei Enjoy 20e

Huawei Enjoy 20e

Display 6.30-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS HarmonyOS
Resolution 720x1,600 pixels
Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Enjoy 20e, Huawei Enjoy 20e Price, Huawei Enjoy 20e Specifications, HarmonyOS, HarmonyOS 2
