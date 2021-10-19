Technology News
Huawei Enjoy 20e Teased to Launch Soon, Price and Key Specifications Revealed

Huawei Enjoy 20e is expected to be priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 October 2021 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Enjoy 20e will sport a 6.3-inch HD display with a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 20e will get 128GB of onboard storage
  • It gets a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash between the lenses H3
  • Huawei Enjoy 20e will be offered in two colour options — Green, Purple

Huawei Enjoy 20e is gearing up for a launch sometime soon as the smartphone has been listed on the company's online store along with a starting price. A post by Huawei on Weibo teases that the Huawei Enjoy 20e will launch next month. The listing teases a few key specifications of the smartphone such as the battery capacity, screen size, and the available onboard storage. Additionally, the listing also shows the design and the colour options that the Huawei Enjoy 20e will get, once it is launched.

Huawei Enjoy 20e price (expected)

A post by Huawei on Weibo teases that the Huawei Enjoy 20e is expected be launched on November 11 and will be priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700). The post shows the two colour options that will be available — Green and Purple — on the soon-to-be-launched budget friendly smartphone.

Huawei Enjoy 20e specifications (expected)

As mentioned, the Huawei Enjoy 20e has also been spotted on the official online store — Vmall. The banners visible on the online store show that the smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also shown to sport a 6.3-inch HD display and 128GB of onboard storage.

The banners also show the design of the upcoming Huawei Enjoy 20e. The back panel of the smartphone is shown to house a dual rear camera setup with the LED flash mounted between the two unspecified lenses. Alongside, the images also show a rear mounted fingerprint scanner. The renders of the Huawei smartphone also show two curved stripes running across the length of the back panel.

As per the banners, the 6.3-inch HD display is surrounded by thick bezels on three sides and an even thicker chin. The selfie camera is shown housed in a waterdrop-style notch. The right spine of the smartphone is shown with a volume rocker and a power button, while the left side gets a SIM-tray.

Comments

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Ford, Mercedes-Benz, More Carmakers Shift Up a Gear in Race to Go Electric

