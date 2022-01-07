Huawei Enjoy 20e has silently received a new top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration that comes with Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 710A. This is unlike the original Enjoy 20e that debuted last year with a MediaTek Helio P35 chip. Except for the new configuration and silicon, the Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) carries the same list of specifications that was available with the original model. The smartphone carries a waterdrop-style display notch and dual rear cameras. It also features three distinct colour options.

Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) price, availability

Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) price has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,300) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is available for purchase in China through VMall in Magic Night Black, Phantom Purple, and Qijing Forest colours.

Details about the availability of the new Huawei Enjoy 20e in global markets including India are yet to be revealed.

The first Huawei Enjoy 20e was launched in October last year with a starting price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,600) for the base 4GB + 64GB model. It also included a 4GB + 128GB option at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000). Both options are still available alongside the new 6GB RAM variant.

Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) runs on HarmonyOS 2 and features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC, along with a Mali G51-MP4 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) comes with 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Huawei has packed the Enjoy 20e (2022) with a 5,000mAh battery that supports a Super Power Saving mode for giving an extended backup.