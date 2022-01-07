Technology News
Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) With Kirin 710A SoC, 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) price is set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 January 2022 11:17 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) is the same as the original model in terms of design

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) is limited to China at this moment
  • The Huawei phone comes in three distinct colours
  • Huawei Enjoy 20e was originally launched in 4GB RAM option last year

Huawei Enjoy 20e has silently received a new top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration that comes with Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 710A. This is unlike the original Enjoy 20e that debuted last year with a MediaTek Helio P35 chip. Except for the new configuration and silicon, the Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) carries the same list of specifications that was available with the original model. The smartphone carries a waterdrop-style display notch and dual rear cameras. It also features three distinct colour options.

Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) price, availability

Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) price has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,300) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is available for purchase in China through VMall in Magic Night Black, Phantom Purple, and Qijing Forest colours.

Details about the availability of the new Huawei Enjoy 20e in global markets including India are yet to be revealed.

The first Huawei Enjoy 20e was launched in October last year with a starting price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,600) for the base 4GB + 64GB model. It also included a 4GB + 128GB option at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000). Both options are still available alongside the new 6GB RAM variant.

Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) runs on HarmonyOS 2 and features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC, along with a Mali G51-MP4 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) comes with 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Huawei has packed the Enjoy 20e (2022) with a 5,000mAh battery that supports a Super Power Saving mode for giving an extended backup.

Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022)

Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022)

Display 6.30-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 2
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
