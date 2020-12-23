Technology News
Huawei Enjoy 20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710A SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE will be up for pre-order starting December 26.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 December 2020 18:56 IST
Huawei Enjoy 20 SE features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 20 SE has a 13-megapixel main camera at the back
  • The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery to keep it running for long
  • Huawei Enjoy 20 SE comes with a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE has launched in China as the latest smartphone offering by the company. The phone comes with a triple camera setup at the back and a 6.67-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display up front. The phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery on board and features a 13-megapixel rear primary camera. The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports 22.5W fast charging. The phone has a USB Type-C port at the bottom and supports 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE price, sale date

The new Huawei Enjoy 20 SE is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The phone comes in colour options of Magic Night Black, Qijing Forest, and Dawn Gold. It will be up for pre-orders on Vmall from December 26.

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE runs on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 software. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD hole-punch display and is said to be powered by the Kirin 710A octa-core processor paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and offers up to 128GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB.

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE has a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and a depth-of-field camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports 6x zoom, autofocus, and is accompanied by a monochrome temperature LED flash. The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

There's a 5,000mAh battery on board the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE with 22.5W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and other sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gravity sensor, and proximity sensor.

Display 6.67-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
