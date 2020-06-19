Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro has been launched as the company's latest 5G phone. The new model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC and features a waterdrop-style display notch. The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro also flaunts a triple rear camera setup. The camera setup is claimed to deliver enhanced low-light results using a proprietary software algorithm. Further, Huawei has provided its super-fast charging technology on the Enjoy 20 Pro. The phone also comes in three distinct colour options and two different RAM versions.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro price, availability details

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro price has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the 6GB RAM variant, while its 8GB RAM model comes at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,800). Both versions will be offered in Dark Blue, Galaxy Silver, and Magic Night Black colour options. Moreover, the phone is currently available for pre-bookings in China, with its availability scheduled for June 24.

Details about the price and launch of the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro in global markets are yet to be revealed.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro runs EMUI 10.1, based on Android 10, and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Huawei has provided 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 5G (SA/ NSA), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a magnetometer. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. Besides, it packs a 160x75.32x8.35mm and weighs 192 grams.

