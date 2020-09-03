Technology News
Huawei Enjoy 20, Enjoy 20 Plus With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 20 price starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,200), while Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus carries a starting price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,700).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 September 2020 18:58 IST
Huawei Enjoy 20, Enjoy 20 Plus With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus comes with a notch-less, 6.63-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus both have 128GB of onboard storage
  • The Huawei phones have triple rear cameras
  • Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus comes with 45W fast charging tech

Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus have been launched with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. Both new Huawei Enjoy 5G phones come just a little over two months after the Chinese company launched the Enjoy 20 Pro in the market. While the Huawei Enjoy 20 retains the waterdrop-style display notch design of the Enjoy 20 Pro, the Enjoy 20 Plus includes a pop-up selfie camera setup that reminds us of many smartphones from 2019. The Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus also come with triple rear cameras.

Huawei Enjoy 20, Enjoy 20 Plus price, availability details

Huawei Enjoy 20 price has been set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,200) for the 4GB RAM variant, while the 6GB RAM option carries a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,400). The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, on the other hand, starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the 6GB RAM option. However, its 8GB RAM model is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,900).

The Huawei Enjoy 20 will be available in Bright Black, Forest, Morning Gold, and Sakura Snowy Sky colour options. In contrast, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus has Jade, Phantom Night, Sakura Snow Clear Sky, and Star River Silver as the four distinct shades to choose from. Moreover, both phones are currently available for pre-orders in China through VMall, with their availability set for September 10.

Huawei Enjoy 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 20 runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 (MT6853) SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. For photos and videos, there is the triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

huawei enjoy 20 image Huawei Enjoy 20

Huawei Enjoy 20 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and triple rear cameras

 

In terms of storing content, the Huawei Enjoy 20 has a standard, 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that has 10W charging support.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus comes with EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 and has a 6.63-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone offers the MediaTek Dimensity 720 (MT6853) SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Huawei has provided 128GB of standard internal storage on the Enjoy 20 Plus, along with microSD card support (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus

Display 6.63-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Huawei Enjoy 20 price, Huawei Enjoy 20 specifications, Huawei Enjoy 20, Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus price, Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus specifications, Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, Huawei
Huawei Enjoy 20, Enjoy 20 Plus With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications
